SHARE! honored co-worker Janet Elizabeth Davis by hosting a memorial service for her on Feb. 12.
Davis died Dec. 4. For the past eight years, she worked as program coordinator at SHARE! Downtown Los Angeles, supervising peer specialists and building community; inspiring personal growth and change; and connecting people with self-help support groups, housing, jobs and volunteer opportunities.
“Janet was an integral part of the Downtown community,” said Ruth Hollman, SHARE! founder and executive director.
“(She) worked with her team at SHARE! Downtown to inspire people to leave addiction and homelessness behind and join the recovery community. She was well loved by all and gave great hugs to all who wanted them. She will be sorely missed.”
Seconding that was Camille Dennis, SHARE! program manager and Davis’ supervisor.
“Janet was not only a co-worker but also a sister in recovery,” Dennis said.
“Janet loved the Skid Row community and went the extra mile to get people into self-help support groups for addiction and mental health issues. She made sure that anyone who wanted to get housed found a place immediately in SHARE! Collaborative Housing and got on with their lives. She loved the people in the Skid Row community as family, sometimes referring to them as her ‘babies.’”
Adding to the tribute was Maria Gonzalez, program manager of SHARE! Collaborative Housing.
“Janet was keen on getting every homeless person housing as soon as they wanted it,” Gonzalez said.
“She would call the SHARE! Collaborative Housing homeowners with the person needing housing on the phone, and she would house them on the same day. Then she would keep following up with them to make sure they had the support they needed and were attending their self-help groups. Janet impacted so many lives. We all feel the loss tremendously.”
To make an in memoriam donation to SHARE!, visit shareselfhelp.org or call 213-213-0100.