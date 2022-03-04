Comedian Alonzo Bodden is looking forward to performing as part of The Midnight Mission’s second Nowruz Comedy Night Fundraiser from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Monday, March 7, at the Laugh Factory.
He will be joined by Maz Jobrani, Max Amini and Melissa Shoshahi. Tehran Von Ghasri is hosting.
A panelist on NPR’s “Wait Wait … Don’t Tell Me,” Bodden got into comedy a little later in life.
“I started doing comedy when I was 30,” said Bodden, 59. “My original career was in aerospace. I started training workers and making them laugh. One thing led to another and the next thing I knew I was in comedy class doing a 5-minute graduation show. I never looked back.”
Bodden’s big comedy break came when he was on the “New Faces of Comedy” showcase at the Just for Laughs Festival in Montreal.
However, it was as the season three winner of NBC’s “Last Comic Standing” where he was introduced to America. Since then, he has starred in two comedy specials for Showtime: “Historically Incorrect” and “Who’s Paying Attention.”
Bodden said laughter is needed these days, in light of $5-per-gallon gas, “Gavin Newsom still not getting it” and not wearing masks in public when he mandated it.
“There’s so much going on,” Bodden added. “I think it’s our job to make it all palatable. If we watched the news for a 24-hour cycle, we’d go nuts. It’s our job to soften the blow, if we can. Then we have World War III coming up. Nobody would have thought that the Republicans would support Putin and the Democrats supporting Reagan.”
Bodden grew up in St. Albans, Queens, where he left in his teens.
“I didn’t know St. Albans was the hood until 50 Cent mentioned it in a song,” he said with a laugh. “I was hired by Lockheed Martin, so I moved to Burbank. The only remnant of Lockheed Martin now is an airplane on a stick at a strip mall.
“This is where it all started for me. New York had a lot of trade high schools, like the school for ‘Fame,’ aviation schools, automotive schools, tech schools and business schools.
“It’s like at 14 you want to decide what your lifelong career is going to be. I chose aircraft. My friend’s dad was an airplane mechanic. I was told I didn’t want to go to college. I just needed to get licensed.”
He still has his Airframe and Powerplant (A&P) certification, “if this comedy thing doesn’t work out,” he said with a laugh. He’s working on another special, for lack of a better term, to follow up on his previous successes.
“Now, it’s almost like you record a show just to do a clip,” he said. “This is going to be a YouTube thing. I’m not going to call it a ‘special.’ I’m going to call it a ‘best of.’ I’m filming it in two weeks in Philly at Helium. It’ll be released later this year. It’s going to be 45 minutes, with one clip released at a time.”
Bodden called comedy a gift from his mom, whom he called “hilarious.”
“Things just come in and they come out funny,” Bodden said.
“I’m just riding that wave. It’s very interesting. My fanbase is a blend of NPR listeners, motorcycle and car nuts, and everything in between. I see a great mixture of people. The most surprising to me are the youngsters. I’ve received emails from 9- and 10-year-olds. I think, ‘Your parents are doing a horrible job.’ They get it, which I really love.”
A car and motorcycle aficionado, Bodden hosted Speed Channel’s “101 Cars You Must Drive” and “America’s Worst Driver” on the Travel Channel. He’s also joined Jay Leno for several off-road trips on his CNBC series “Jay Leno’s Garage.” Bodden drives a Mini Cooper Countryman, a BMW touring bike and a BMW sport bike.
“I call my motorcycles the Jay Leno Starter Kit.”
The Midnight Mission’s Nowruz Comedy Night Fundraiser w/Alonzo Bodden, Maz Jobrani, Max Amini, Melissa Shoshahi and host Tehran Von Ghasri
WHEN: 7 to 9:30 p.m. Monday, March 7
WHERE: Laugh Factory, 8001 Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles
COST: $150 to $350
INFO: midnightmission.org/nowruz or alonzobodden.com