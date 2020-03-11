In response to health concerns about the COVID-19 novel coronavirus, the Entertainment Software Association announced on March 11 that it was canceling this year's edition of the Electronic Entertainment Expo, better known as E3. The three-day video game software and technology convention is one of the biggest in the industry and is often the site of major announcements and unveilings. It was set for June 9-11 at the Los Angeles Convention Center.
“Following increased and overwhelming concerns about the COVID-19 virus, we felt this was the best way to proceed during such an unprecedented global situation,” the ESA announced in a statement. “We are very disappointed that we are unable to hold this event for our fans and supporters. But we know it’s the right decision based on the information we have today.”
The 2019 edition of E3 drew 66,100 people to the Convention Center. The ESA said that it is looking at ways to share industry announcements online during June in lieu of the convention.