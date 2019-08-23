The Downtown housing boom shows no sign of slowing, as one of the most anticipated projects in the Central City is about to open. Developer MacFarlane Partners has confirmed that move-ins at a pair of Financial District buildings will start next month.
The seven-story Trademark DTLA at 437 S. Hill will be the first to open, with tenants taking up residence on Sept. 7. Studios start at $2,080. The 24-story Park Fifth tower at 427 W. Fifth St. begins move-ins Oct. 1; prices go from $2,440.
The properties are adjacent to each other on a lot just north of Pershing Square. The buildings broke ground in August 2016 and together will add 660 studio to two-bedroom apartments. Greystar is the property manager for both buildings. More information is at trademarkdtla.com and parkfifthtower.com.