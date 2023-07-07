Mayor Karen Bass recently approved a slew of appointments to her communication team, further expanding the office.
“Community engagement is vital to the success of each initiative led by this office,” Bass said. “If we want to solve homelessness and make Los Angeles safer and more livable for all, the people of this city must be involved. I look forward to seeing what’s to come.”
On June 21, Bass appointed Jared Rivera as deputy mayor of community engagement. Rivera joined Bass’ administration in June and brings with him two decades of experience as a community and labor organizer, coalition builder and political strategist.
Most recently, Rivera was the political director of SEIU 2015, where he oversaw the union’s statewide political program. Before that, Rivera was the labor director of Hillary Clinton for California and Nevada. In that position, he worked with unions that endorsed the candidate across the two states for her presidential campaign. Additionally, Rivera has roots in LA, formerly serving on the board of the Liberty Hill Foundation and as the executive director of LA Voice.
Zach Seidl was appointed as deputy mayor of communications. Seidl was appointed as Bass’ spokesperson in December 2022. He has worked with Bass for the last seven years, serving as communications director and senior adviser during her tenure as congresswoman; he also worked for her mayoral campaign.
As deputy director of Spanish language communications, Bass appointed Anai Ibarra. A native Guatemalan, Ibarra has decades of experience as a bilingual communications professional with experience in public relations, community outreach, marketing and nonprofits. Additionally, Ibarra brings with her experience in political campaigns at the national, state and city levels for organizations such as AARP and the Coalition for Humane Immigrants Rights.
Ibarra began her career in communications when she became the communications director for a vice presidential candidate in Guatemala’s first democratic election in 15 years. Ibarra came to the United States as a Fulbright scholar and obtained a B.A. in Public Relations and a B.A. in Organizational Communications from the University of Arkansas Little Rock.
Clara Karger was appointed as the mayor’s press secretary. Karger has been with the Mayor’s Office since May and previously held the position of vice president of public affairs and relations. Karger worked for Bass’ campaign, before which she held a communications position at M Strategic Communications in Downtown LA.
Bass decided on Gabby Maarse as deputy press secretary. Maarse also worked for Bass during her campaign after working at M Strategic Communications. There, she worked with clients to meet their public policy and communications goals.
Illana Morales was appointed as a communications associate. Morales earned her position in the Mayor’s Office directly after graduating from Loyola Marymount University with a degree in Communications and Political Science. During her studies, Morales was the operations coordinator for LMU’s Conference and Events Services.
In addition to expanding her communications department, Bass appointed candidates for two other positions, Jacqueline Hamilton as senior adviser and director of neighborhood services and Claudia Aragon as director of the Mayor’s Office of Immigrant Affairs.
Hamilton currently leads neighborhood services for the Mayor’s Office and oversees six city departments, including Recreation and Parks, the LA Public Library, the LA Zoo, LA Animal Services, the El Pueblo Cultural Monument and the Department of Cultural Affairs.
Before she assumed this role, Hamilton worked with Bass for more than nine years as district director. Before that, Hamilton was the executive director of the Education Consortium Los Angeles for eight years. After she finished working for the Clinton administration at the Natural Resources Defense Council, Hamilton returned to LA to direct the LA Environmental Justice Project for the Environmental Defense Fund.
In her new position, which she assumed in March, Aragon leads the Office of Immigrant Affairs. Recently, Aragon collaborated with city departments and nonprofit partners after the governor of Texas transported more than 40 migrants to the steps of LA City Hall.
Aragon brings with her experience as the deputy district director for Bass during her time as congresswoman. Prior to that position, Aragon was the guardianship program manager for the Alliance for Children’s Rights, where she provided direct services to caregivers of minors at risk of entering the foster care system. Aragon was born in El Salvador and raised in the Riverside area. She has dedicated her career to giving back to LA.
Bass is still interested in expanding her communications team and has opened applications for a number of additional positions. To inquire about open positions, email the mayor’s office at lamayornews@lacity.org.