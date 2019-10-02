Architecture Firm to Move into Historic Core Building

The renovated Title Insurance and Trust Building has its first tenant. Last week Playa Vista-based KTGY Architecture + Planning announced it would relocate to Downtown early next year. KTGY will take 15,730 square feet in the 11-story building at 433 S. Spring St., which has been rebranded as simply the Trust Building.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed; Cushman & Wakefield represented the landlords. The offices will have room for 60 employees.
“This is a building brimming with both history and promise, where we will create a contemporary space that speaks to living and working in Los Angeles,” David Senden, principal and board member for the company said in a prepared statement.
Rising Realty Partners started a modernization and redevelopment of the 1928 Art Deco building in 2017.