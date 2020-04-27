Coronavirus deaths up 68
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed 68 new deaths and 1,081 new cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19), as of April 24.
Fifty-one people who died were over the age of 65; 11 people who died were between the ages of 41 to 65 years old; and three people who died were between the ages of 18 to 40 years old. Fifty-one people had underlying health conditions, including 40 people over the age of 65, nine people between the ages of 41 to 65 years old and two people between the ages of 18 to 40 years old. Three deaths were reported by the city of Long Beach.
To date, Public Health has identified 17,508 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of LA County, and 797 deaths. Of the people who died, 89% of them had underlying health conditions.
“So many in LA County are mourning people who have passed away from COVID-19. We are deeply sorry for your loss, and you are in our thoughts and prayers every day,” said Dr. Barbara Ferrer, director of Public Health. “COVID-19 is rapidly becoming one of the leading causes of death among LA County residents. On average, 44 people are dying each day from COVID-19. This is significantly higher than the five people who die each day from the flu and 31 people who die from coronary heart disease.”
Info: publichealth.lacounty.gov
Animal control waives adoption fees
he Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control is waiving adoption fees at all seven animal care centers to quickly place animals in homes during the COVID-19 crisis. The fee-waived adoptions are possible thanks to an $80,000 grant DACC was awarded from the Petco Foundation to support life-saving efforts for Los Angeles County animals.
In addition to the fee-waived adoptions, the Petco Foundation investment will enable DACC to undertake a variety of other lifesaving measures, including purchasing necessary medical equipment and partnering with veterinary partners to provide pets in DACC care extensive medical treatment beyond the regular capacity of our medical program.
“We are grateful for the Petco Foundation’s generous support to help animals during the COVID-19 crisis,” said DACC Director Marcia Mayeda. “Because people are adhering to the Safer at Home requirements, many can devote time to a new pet. This generous grant from Petco Foundation makes it easier for families to make that decision at this time.”
Info: animalcare.lacounty.gov
LA screenwriters win quarterfinalists at Dallas International Film Festival
ix LA writers topped the winning list of quarterfinalists for the 2020 screenplay competition offered by the Dallas International Film Festival, powered by Capital One.
Gregory Caruso is a highlight for his nominations in two categories.
The DIFF “Broaden Your Horizon” Screenplay Competition, presented by Event Horizon Films, works to help screenwriters improve craft and exposure. Each script was reviewed by working industry professionals at top rep agencies (United Talent Agency, Creative Artists Agency, Gersh) and graded based on strength of plot, characterization, format, originality, style, dialogue, pacing and current market potential.
LA writers include:
Features and 1-Hour Pilots:
“Braddock” by Gregory Caruso
“Digg Dogg” by Lucas Popowitz
“Minor Modification” by Shia Labeouf
Shorts and 30-Minute Pilots
“Blackpiphany” by Peterjohn Minto
“Boxed Wine” by Gregory Caruso
“Bucking Up” by Erin Lennox
“Maximum Beauty” by Brian Michaels
Semifinalists will be announced May 1.