Garcetti orders nonmedical essential workers to wear face coverings
Mayor Eric Garcetti issued an emergency order that required many workers providing nonmedical essential services to wear face coverings while at work starting April 10.
The order—which also requires customers at grocery stores and many other essential businesses to wear face coverings—adds a new layer of protection for Angelenos in the fight against COVID-19.
“We need to protect every worker on the front lines of this crisis,” Garcetti said. “Each one of us is a first responder in this emergency. Every employer should keep employees safe, and so should Angelenos patronizing these businesses. Cover up. Keep your distance. Save lives. It’s that simple.”
Under the mayor’s emergency order, employers of many nonmedical essential businesses must either provide workers with cloth face coverings that shield their noses and mouths or reimburse employees for their cost. Essential businesses must also implement physical distancing measures for employees, customers and visitors; make sure employees have access to a clean and sanitary restroom, stocked with all necessary cleansing products like soap and sanitizer; and allow employees to wash their hands at least every 30 minutes.
Nonmedical essential businesses described in the order will be allowed to refuse service to customers who do not wear face coverings. The order also recommends that, whenever possible, businesses install plexiglass barriers between cashiers and customers.
On April 8, Garcetti said he was closing parks to the public from Saturday, April 11, to the morning of Monday, April 13, ahead of Easter Sunday.
He hoped the move would encourage Angelenos to remain in their homes at a critical moment in the fight against COVID-19.
“I know this is a time of the year when many of our families and friends celebrate Easter by getting together outdoors—and we just can’t take any chances right now,” Garcetti said. “The holidays are special moments in our lives, but we’re all safer at home. Let’s create new memories and traditions this year, so that we can flatten the curve, save lives, and look forward to seeing each other again when it’s safe.”
Currently, trailheads, recreation centers and all city park amenities are closed—with parks open only for walking or jogging.
Info: coronavirus.lacity.org
12 LACFD personnel confirmed as COVID-19 positive
Los Angeles County Fire Department officials tested 32 personnel for COVID-19. Of those, 12 LACFD staff were positive as of April 7.
“The Los Angeles County Fire Department continues on a daily basis to monitor our most important commodity: our employees,” Fire Chief Daryl L. Osby said.
“We have put into place a number of processes and stood up systems to help assess, monitor, test and treat our first responders that have been exposed and tested positive for COVID-19 so that they can recover and return to work.
22 new deaths related to coronavirus
The Los Angeles County Department of Public has confirmed 22 new deaths and 550 new cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19). Twenty-one of the people who died had underlying health conditions and 16 people were over the age of 65. Six people who died were between the ages of 41 and 65 years old and one of these individuals did not have underlying health conditions. Over the last 48 hours, there have been 970 new cases.
To date, Public Health has identified 6,910 cases across all areas of LA County, including 169 deaths. As of April 7, 1,510 people who tested positive for COVID-19 (22% of positive cases) have been hospitalized at some point during their illness. Testing capacity continues to increase in LA County, with more than 35,000 individuals tested and 14% of people testing positive.
“We extend our condolences to every family member and friend of a loved one lost to COVID-19,” Public Health Director Dr. Barbara Ferrer said. “Adapting to life at home can be challenging, causing feelings of isolation and stress. Please continue to connect with friends and family, and show kindness and compassion for the people in your life.”
Public Health is asking the general public to wear nonmedical cloth face coverings when interacting with others while obtaining or providing essential supplies and services. Members of the general public should use a clean face covering anytime they will be in contact with other people who are not household members in public or private spaces. N95 and surgical masks should only be used by health care workers, first responders, essential workers providing care for people who are ill, and people who are ill.
Info: publichealth.lacounty.gov
Adventist Health acquires Blue Zones
Adventist Health acquired Blue Zones, which takes takes a systemic and environmental approach to improving the health of entire cities and communities. The organization’s work in over 50 communities across America has been credited with double-digit drops in obesity, smoking and body mass index, achieving millions of dollars of savings in health care costs.
Adventist Health’s move comes at a time when public attention is focused on coronavirus. Post-pandemic, a focus on improving and strengthening community and public health will be critical as communities across the nation and globe navigate recovery.
“Adventist Health has always believed in creating environments of belonging and easy access to healthy lifestyles, and we also know that the future of health care goes beyond the role of traditional hospitals by investing in our communities to improve people’s overall well-being,” Adventist Health President and CEO Scott Reiner said. “Adventist Health’s work with Blue Zones represents the future of health care and is a major component of our plan to redefine the role of health organizations across America and strengthens our commitment to inspiring health, wholeness and hope.” Blue Zones infuses healthy choices, enhances connections, instills purpose and fuels hope to impact communities where people live, work and play.
This includes leveraging the Blue Zones Power9 lessons of longevity through a comprehensive model for transformational change called the Life Radius, a focus on people, places and policy. Rather than relying solely on individual behavior change, Blue Zones focuses on optimizing environments to improve health by design.
“Blue Zones is proud to pioneer the advancement of the health of entire cities by systematically improving living environments so the healthy choice is the easy choice,” said Dan Buettner, Blue Zones founder and National Geographic fellow and explorer.
“Adventist Health shares our values and its vision for community well-being aligns perfectly with our work. We believe that Blue Zones can have an even bigger impact as part of a strong and proven health organization.”