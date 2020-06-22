Rite Aid set to close due to vandalism
The Rite Aid store at 600 W. Seventh Street is slated to close June 26 after it was recently vandalized and looted.
Christopher Savarese, Rite Aid’s public relations director, said the closing is due to consolidation.
The store’s windows are boarded, except for the main entrance’s sliding glass doors, which has a sign reading “Store closing. All merchandise 50% off.” Items in Rite Aid will eventually be reduced to 75% off.
Pharmacy customers can pick up their prescriptions at the Rite Aid on 500 S. Broadway Street.
LA County has 34 new deaths related to COVID-19
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed 34 new deaths and 2,129 new cases of COVID-19, according to a June 17 press release.
This is the highest number of new cases reported in a day, however about 600 cases are from a backlog of test results.
Twenty-three people had underlying health conditions including 17 people over the age of 65 years old, four people between the ages of 41 to 65 years old, and two people between the ages of 18 and 40 years old.
To date, public health has identified 77,189 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of LA County, and a total of 2,991 deaths. About 93% of people who died had underlying health conditions. Of those who died, information about race and ethnicity is available for 2,779 people (99% of the cases reported by public health); 42% of deaths occurred among Latino residents, 29% among white residents, 17% among Asian residents, 11% among African American residents, less than 1% among Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander residents and 1% among residents identifying with other races. Upon further investigation, 24 cases and two deaths reported earlier were not LA County residents. There are 1,420 people who are hospitalized, 28% of these people are in the ICU and 22% are on ventilators.
Testing capacity continues to increase in LA County, with testing results available for nearly 854,000 individuals and 8% of people testing positive.
LA controller opens public art, urges better care of collection
LA Controller Ron Galperin released a map of 200 sculptures, installations, murals and photos that exist in and on buildings, at parks and elsewhere throughout Los Angeles. This map, accessible at la-controller.org/cityart, makes the city’s Public Art database—overseen by the Department of Cultural Affairs—available to Angelenos for the first time. Users can navigate the map to see the name of the artwork, its location, the name of the artists and what type of art it is.
“Public art is central to the identity of our communities in Los Angeles,” Galperin said. “It inspires creativity and enhances landscapes in our neighborhoods. Because many Angelenos aren’t visiting museums in person just yet, I hope people will use this map to discover the public art that already exists in our parks and on our streets.”
Galperin’s public art map accompanies his report on the larger City Art Collection, a collection separate from the Public Art database. Also overseen by DCA, the City Art Collection is comprised of 2,500 additional paintings, murals, sculptures, lithographs and photographs displayed at public buildings, on loan or in storage. The report, “A More Modern Approach to City-Owned Art,” found that a substantial portion of city art is missing or damaged and called on DCA to do a better job managing, tracking and maintaining the collection and all cityowned art.
Due to budget and staffing constraints, DCA no longer monitors or manages the City Art Collection at all. Galperin found that:
• 18% of the city art collection is missing
or stolen.
• 25% of the artworks with condition data
are damaged or in poor condition.
• 41% of the collection lacks identifying
photographs.
• 50% of the collection is missing appraisal information. The artworks that do have appraisal information were valued at $19 million, but those appraisals are between 16 and 40-plus years old.
Galperin’s report recommended sweeping changes to improve the city art collection and DCA’s art oversight across the city, including developing a full inventory of city- owned art; creating an online catalog and map of all city art; implementing a modern system to manage the collection; and leveraging the expertise of local arts organizations and academic institutions to better showcase city art.
Cedillo, Salvation Army provide meals, gifts to Mead residents
Councilman Gil Cedillo and Salvation Army Red Shield provided 200 meals and 100 Father’s Day gifts to residents of William Mead Homes.
Cedillo represents the First Council District, which includes all or parts of the neighborhoods of Glassell Park, Cypress Park, Highland Park, Mount Washington, Solano Canyon, Sycamore Grove, Elysian Park, Echo Park, Westlake, Angelino Heights, Temple Beaudry, Lafayette Park, Chinatown, Forgotten Edge, Lincoln Heights, Montecito Heights, Pico Union, Harvard Heights, Adams-Normandie, University Park, Mid Cities and MacArthur Park.