Social Security offices close
All local Social Security offices are closed to the public indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to the Social Security Administration, “This decision protects the population we serve—older Americans and people with underlying medical conditions—and our employees during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.”
COVID-19 is the official name for the infectious disease caused by the most recently discovered coronavirus. With offices closed, the agency encourages the public to access services online. The public can go online to apply for retirement, disability and Medicare benefits; check the status of an application or appeal; request a replacement Social Security card; or print a benefit verification letter. There is also a Frequently Asked Questions section.
Those working on their taxes can get a copy of their annual benefit statement online. The form SSA-1099, Social Security Benefit Statement, or form SSA-1042S, Social Security Benefit Statement (Nonresident Aliens), should have landed in their mailbox near the end of January. But those who haven’t received their form and who live in the United States can print a copy.
For automated telephone services, call 1-800-772-1213 (TTY 1-800-325-0778). A list of telephone services is available online.
Those who have an in-office appointment scheduled with the agency will receive a call to handle the appointment over the phone. Additionally, if a hearing is scheduled, they will call to discuss alternatives, including offering a hearing by phone. Please note that the call may come from a private number and not from a U.S. government phone number. There are some scam calls making the rounds, so remember that Social Security employees will not threaten you or ask for any form of payment.
County superior court orders release of inmates awaiting trial
Presiding Judge Kevin C. Brazile announced March 24 an expedited court process to release an agreed-upon list of pretrial inmates being held in jail before trial. Based upon the Justice Partners’ best effort to balance the public health needs of the jail population and the public safety needs of the community, they have created a stipulated list of persons to be released by the court.
The prosecution and defense will bring a joint motion to the court for an order to release the inmates on the stipulated list. The agreed-upon people will not be brought to court for a hearing. Instead, the release will be effective upon review and execution of multiple orders by the supervising judge of criminal, Sam Ohta.
The list of people subject to release was vetted and agreed upon by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office; Los Angeles County Public Defender’s Office; Los Angeles County Alternate Public Defender’s Office and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The parties collaborated and reached a stipulated agreement on an efficient process for the release of pretrial defendants. The parties reached the agreement after receiving a COVID-19-related advisory recommendation on criminal procedures issued by Chief Justice Tani G. Cantil-Sakauye on March 20.
LA County alerts public about COVID-19 scams
Los Angeles County residents are reminded of several fraud schemes designed to prey on the vulnerable in the midst of the COVID-19 public health crisis. Reports of malicious websites, email schemes and suspicious links have come to the attention of law enforcement and public officials.
“Malicious actors can prey upon those that are distracted by the COVID-19 pandemic, and use it to their advantage,” said Los Angeles County Chief Information Officer William Kehoe. “The public needs to be mindful and careful, and avoid websites, phishing emails and scams that engage people through false information about the health crisis, and steal personal user information and data. By clicking on fraudulent weblinks, hackers can deliver malware and then gain access to passwords, browsing information, credit card numbers, and other personal information. We all need to stay vigilant.”
There are several coronavirus tracking and mapping sites that are actually malware websites. Instead of clicking on these links, cybersecurity experts advise that website users should instead hover over the link to verify the uniform resource locator (URL) before moving forward. Online hackers may also send users emails from fraudulent accounts impersonating official websites and doctors or offering medical supplies and services.
A trusted COVID-19 mapping resource is the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Global Map, which can be found at coronavirus.jhu.edu. Additionally, there are several websites the county of Los Angeles recommends for accurate, up-to-date information on COVID-19. The following is a list of sites:
• County of Los Angeles: covid19.lacounty.gov
• County of Los Angeles Public Health: publichealth.lacounty.gov
• California Department of Public Health: cdph.ca.gov
• Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: cdc.gov
As Los Angeles County residents practice “Safer at Home” directives, they are spending more time at home and online. Scammers are also taking advantage of this change in circumstances by reaching out door to door asking for donations and fundraising contributions through cash, Bitcoin or PayPal. The county reminds residents they are not required to open their door and encourages everyone to not feel intimidated by a false sense of urgency to answer door-to-door solicitations.
Those who believe they have been scammed should contact their bank immediately and report the information to local law enforcement.
U.S. Navy deploys hospital ship
The U.S. Navy has deployed the hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) from Naval Station San Diego to Los Angeles in support of the nation’s COVID-19 response efforts.
Mercy departed Naval Base San Diego with more than 800 Navy medical personnel and support staff with the afloat medical treatment facility (MTF), and over 70 civil service mariners. The ship will serve as a referral hospital for non-COVID-19 patients admitted to shore-based hospitals and will provide a full spectrum of medical care to include general surgeries, critical care and ward care for adults. This will allow local health professionals to focus on treating COVID-19 patients and for shore-based hospitals to use their intensive care units and ventilators for those patients.
State needs more beds
Gov. Gavin Newsom said March 23 that California needs 50,000 more hospital beds on top of the nearly 74,000 it already has, based on updated modeling of the state’s projected coronavirus patients.
The state is doubling its surge capacities to provide 30,000 beds, while the state will provide the remaining 20,000 beds by leasing and refurbishing closed hospitals, convention facilities, fairgrounds, hotels and motels.
In Los Angeles, the state is working through LA County on mastering leasing these properties that include, so far, St. Vincent Hospital in Westlake and Sheraton Fairplex in Pomona.
The governor also said bringing on fourth-year medical students, almost-licensed nurses and retired doctors could help staff the additional beds. And to equip medical personnel with the necessary protective gear, the state is working on procuring 1 billion gloves, 500 million masks and 200 million shields.
Schools to remain closed
Superintendent Austin Beutner said schools will remain closed through May 1. LAUSD and Verizon reached an agreement to provide internet connectivity for all LAUSD students who lack internet connectivity at home. LAUSD has up to 100,000 students who lack internet connectivity at home. This agreement is a critical component in the district’s plan for students to continue learning as campuses remain closed in response to COVID-19.
LAUSD and the Red Cross continue to operate 60 Grab and Go Food Centers in the communities they serve. These centers will be open on weekdays from 7 to 10 a.m. Each child can take home two nutritious meals.
Info: redcross.org