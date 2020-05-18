County reopens beaches, but with strict rules
Los Angeles County reopened beaches May 13 for individual sports, exercise and similar physical activity. Permitted activities include walking, running, swimming and surfing. Face coverings are required at all times on the beach unless in the water and around other people, and the county urges everyone to keep at least 6 feet of physical distancing from other visitors. Once finished with an activity, all beachgoers are asked to head home.
For now, parking lots, piers, boardwalks and biking paths will remain closed. Sunbathing, group sports, large gatherings, beach chairs, coolers and umbrellas are not allowed, to help ensure proper physical distancing. If anyone headed to the beach feels sick or lives with someone who is sick, they are being asked to stay home.
Find beach rules here: beaches.lacounty.gov/la-county-beach-rules/
Feuer continues filing criminal charges against businesses that open
ity Attorney Mike Feuer continues his focused enforcement efforts on nonessential businesses that remained open in violation of the Mayor’s Safer at Home Order. Feuer said his office has filed criminal charges against 60 businesses.
“As Dr. Fauci warned this morning, all our hard work to slow the spread of COVID-19 could be squandered if businesses violate the rules and open prematurely,” Feuer said.
“Of course, all of us want to get back to work and return to our routines, and I’m extremely sympathetic with businesses that are struggling so much right now. But we will get our economy going sooner if all of us have the discipline to follow the rules now. So, as we begin the task of carefully reopening Los Angeles, my office will continue to be vigilant in enforcing the Safer at Home Order, ensuring that nonessential businesses open only after our health experts say it’s safe to do so.”
For a complete list of the 60 businesses: https://bit.ly/2T2wtZ0
The 60 businesses include tobacco stores, gyms, hair salons, beauty supply stores and a car wash.
LADOT installs retail pickup parking zones
ollowing on the success of its Temporary Food Pickup Parking Zone program, the Los Angeles Department of Transportation has expanded the program to offer temporary parking zones for retailers impacted by COVID-19.
“LADOT is committed to supporting Los Angeles residents and businesses however we can during the current pandemic,” said LADOT General Manager Seleta Reynolds.
“With hundreds of restaurants taking us up on our offer for free Food Pickup Zones, it was only natural to extend this program to retailers so we can help stores stay in business and keep customers safe.”
Retailers within the city of Los Angeles can apply for a Temporary Retail PickUp Parking Zone at ladot.lacity.org/RetailPickUp. Upon approval of an application, LADOT will designate and install one or two Temporary Retail PickUp Parking Zone sign(s) within three business days at no charge to the retailer. The sign will designate a single parking spot where a customer may park while picking up items from a nearby store. Motorists will not be allowed to use a spot for longer than 10 minutes.
LADOT continues to adjust operations to assist residents and businesses comply with physical distancing requirements and limit the spread of COVID-19. These include relaxed parking restrictions, deferred payment deadlines for citations, online hearing and permitting procedures, elimination of pedestrian push buttons at intersections with high pedestrian activity, switching traffic signals to “night mode” to reduce speeding, and service changes on transit lines.
More information about LADOT’s response is available at ladot.lacity.org/coronavirus.