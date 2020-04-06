Garcetti halts rent increases on rent-stabilized units
Mayor Eric Garcetti signed an emergency order to halt any new rent increases on residential units that are subject to the city’s rent stabilization ordinance.
“This is a commonsense action to help tenants stay in their homes,” Garcetti said. “Angelenos who have lost hours or been laid off or can’t work as a result of a COVID-19 diagnosis should not face the extra burden of a spike in their rent.”
There are approximately 624,000 rent stabilized units in 118,000 properties across the city of Los Angeles. This year, the annual maximum rental increase for rent-stabilized units was 4%. Now, under the new order, tenants occupying these units will not be subject to any new rent increase through 60 days after the expiration of the local emergency period.
Garcetti also signed an ordinance passed by the Los Angeles City Council codifying the city’s emergency eviction moratorium for all residential and commercial tenants.
Building on the mayor’s previous directive, the new measure gives eligible residential tenants 12 months following the expiration of the local emergency period to repay any missed rent. Commercial tenants still have three months to pay back their rent.
The mayor has taken several steps to support residents struggling with the immediate economic impacts of this local emergency, including placing a moratorium on water and power shut-offs; implementing a plan to quickly shelter thousands of Angelenos experiencing homelessness; and developing the L.A. Jobs Portal to provide resources and support to Angelenos who have lost their jobs, seen their hours cut or need other assistance.
Info: coronavirus.lacity.org.
Beverage director offers relief for licensed businesses
acob Appelsmith, director of the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control, has announced new regulatory relief, encompassing four main topics, to help California’s alcoholic beverage industry during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This second wave of regulatory relief is in effect immediately and is in addition to the eight topics previously announced in the department’s Notice of Regulatory Relief back on March 19,” Appelsmith said.
“It is estimated that the 93,000 businesses the California ABC licenses employ over a million Californians. Those industry employees need paychecks to support themselves, their families and loved ones. Many Californians have filed for unemployment recently, and this temporary regulatory relief could ease some of the state’s economic stress,” Appelsmith said.
The ABC has temporarily suspended enforcement of a number of specific restrictions related to the following activities:
• Free delivery of alcoholic beverages
• Delivery hours of alcohol to retailers extended to midnight
• Certain charitable promotions related to sales of alcohol
• Distilled spirits manufacturers providing high-proof spirits for disinfection purposes
The details of this additional relief can be found in the department’s Notice of Regulatory Relief. These are in addition to the previously announced eight temporary prohibitions announced on March 19:
• Returns of alcoholic beverages
• Retail to retail transactions
• Extension of credit
• On-sale retailers exercising off-sale privileges
• Sales of alcohol to go
• Off-sale transactions
• Hours of operation for retail sales
• Deliveries to consumers
The original Notice of Regulatory Relief on eight topics, and the new second wave covering four areas, is designed to support the alcoholic beverage industry in its efforts to help California slow the spread of the virus while assisting the industry with the economic challenges it is facing as a result. The department has carefully considered the public’s health, safety and welfare in providing this relief, and the department has concluded that none of these measures, exercised on a temporary basis, will jeopardize Californians health, safety and welfare.
ABC’s staff is committed to keeping communities safe with the enforcement work done by ABC agents and by listening to the public and the industry about any concerns or issues they bring to the department during this crisis.
“We all have to work together, and I want to reassure the public that while ABC offices may be closed to public foot traffic, ABC agents are continuously providing public safety services, enforcing underage drinking laws and assisting local law enforcement. ABC’s licensing staff continues to process permanent license applications and annual renewals,” Appelsmith said.
ABC offices were closed to the public effective March 20. The closures are temporary during the COVID-19 pandemic to help slow the spread of the virus. During this time, ABC will continue to accept mail-in license applications, and ABC staff will continue to process those applications for permanent licenses and renewal of licenses. ABC staff will also be available to answer questions and receive information via phone, email and regular mail.
Info: headquarters@abc.ca.gov