Andre Miripolsky, one of DTLA’s most revered artists, has released “The Corona Series 2020”—a collection of artwork he created while in isolation during the government-mandated stay-at-home orders.
“As an artist, I want to relate to how something in real time is happening and how that can influence my art,” Miripolsky said. “I’m always looking for inspiration, and different things trigger me. Since all the art stores were closed, I had to be resourceful, so I used the available materials that were lying around in my studio. It was a very labor-intensive process.”
Utilizing materials such as metallic tape, ink, pen, spray paint and oil pastels, Miripolsky created 20 original mixed-media pieces between March and April. Produced from a single initial stencil, each work in the series features various shapes, such as blossoms and raindrops, and incorporates Miripolsky’s rich and bold use of color, texture, form and line. Through his optimistic and bold art, Miripolsky shows that life, creativity, love and gratitude are always present—even during a global health pandemic.
“The designs are very busy and show a lot of movement, which is expressive of the virus because it’s always replicating and moving forward,” Miripolsky explained. “As I worked on this project, it took on its own life. When you see the pieces in person, they’re very dimensional and have a level of depth akin to a sculptural drawing.”
Works from “The Corona Series” cost $850 to $950 each. Miripolsky is donating 20% of all sales from the series to the LA Emergency COVID-19 Crisis Fund, which will support the city’s critical needs throughout the pandemic including relief for health care workers and support for families and small businesses.
“I’ve been a supporter of Mayor Garcetti for many years, and he’s doing such a great job,” Miripolsky said. “Since I created this collection during the crisis, I thought it would be appropriate to donate a portion of the proceeds. COVID-19 has affected me just like everybody else. You realize how fragile everything is—with a moment’s notice, life can change profoundly overnight.”
Miripolsky, who got his big break in 1980 designing Elton John’s iconic piano key costume for his world tour, has been a major influence on the LA art scene for multiple decades. His work can be seen on murals, billboards and buildings across town, and he has received commissions from the likes of Quincy Jones and Bette Midler.
In 2006, Miripolsky coined the phrase “Viva LA!,” which has evolved into a brand that celebrates Los Angeles at home and around the world. He is working with Christian Mitman of BIX Art Group on a campaign to make Viva LA the official brand of Los Angeles, in addition to expanding its community partnerships to celebrate and support the creative forces in Los Angeles. A new line of Viva LA apparel is also available, and funds raised will go directly to the LA Emergency COVID-19 Crisis Fund.
“We’re all suffering right now, which is why we need an optimistic message and symbol to show our pride in the city,” Mitman said. “Viva LA will have such a positive impact. We want to encourage people and give them hope.”
Miripolsky has been working on the second phase of his “Corona Series,” which incorporates the signature heart wings that are the symbol of the Viva LA brand, and third phase, which includes his popular catchphrase. His new work is being added to the website regularly and is also available for purchase.
During the COVID-19 crisis, Viva LA is connecting people through social media by encouraging them to send in pictures taken of themselves while in isolation, which the brand will add its heart wings onto and post on Instagram.
“It’s such a positive, life-affirming symbol,” Mitman said. “That’s why Andre’s art is so powerful. He makes people happier.”