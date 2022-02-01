Eight months ago, a structure fire destroyed a Little Tokyo building. One of the only salvageable parts of the building was an inspirational unfinished mural by Jesse Fregozo.
The piece shows Jackie Robinson and Kobe Bryant with their arms around each other.
“The mural wasn’t completely done,” he said. “The reason it was not completely done was because of the fire. You can see some of the outlines that were done.
“The thought process of that mural began during the pandemic when Boyle Heights was on lockdown. I had to go ahead and work with some of the businesses that were in Downtown. I couldn’t paint in the morning because the businesses were open.”
The 27-year-old Fregozo calls his mural a “visual gift to the public.”
Art space
Twenty artists used studio, storage and showcase spaces at the site — 213 E. Third Street in Little Tokyo — and lost all their artwork during the June 8, 2021, structure fire.
LAFD reported that it took more than 240 firefighters to extinguish the fire, which involved an explosion and massive ball of flame that erupted out of the building.
Fregozo said the structure fire stripped him and other artists of a lifetime of work. Aiding with the recovery are LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes (LA Plaza) Eastside Arts Initiative, among other donors.
Building on its effort to help advance the arts in Eastern and Southeast LA County, the LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes Eastside Arts Initiative has shared more than $1.2 million in grants to local artists and arts organizations in support of community arts programming and emergency relief funding, such as during COVID-19 relief, and to the artists who lost their artwork during the fire in Little Tokyo.
“We are grateful to the LA city firefighters who fought this fire and to the donors who rushed to our aid, such as the LA Plaza-EAI, whose grant helped me purchase new art supplies and secure new studio space to get back to creating,” he said. “I hope that this story of endurance is an inspiration to upcoming artists to never give up.”
On Dec. 17, Fregozo gathered with fellow artists and activists — including Paul Juno and Hedy Torres; LA Plaza CEO John Echeveste; EAI council Chair Lupe Arriola and EAI council member Victor Franco — at the scene to share their art.
“At this time of year, we are reminded of how grateful we are for the creative professionals and artists whose hard work and novel roles enrich our neighborhoods. We are pleased to support their work, especially in times of need, while reinforcing our investment in the Eastern/Southeast LA County community through our arts funding,” said Lupe Arriola, EAI chair and LA Plaza board member.
Fregozo said revisiting the scene was “pretty bittersweet.”
“For myself, to about 19, 20 other artists at the Little Tokyo complex, it really benefited us,” he added.
The grant helped him buy the materials and the books that were lost in the fire.
LA Plaza EAI was established in 2015 to further the arts in Eastern Los Angeles County while helping local artists and arts organizations serving in these communities.
Fregozo called artists in Boyle Heights “tremendous.” He said he was influenced by many of them.
“As a matter of fact, one of the murals I made a few years ago is actually a few blocks away from the hospital I was born in,” he said. “I just have it in me.
“It was a great place to be, and the artists were tremendous. I made a lot of friends, and I’m looking forward to seeing what happens. To have the mural there and remember every single stroke of paint and get feedback from other artists was great.”