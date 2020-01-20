One of Downtown’s newer hotels is temporarily shutting down at the end of the month. Hospitality group An Eastside Establishment, which operates the Firehouse Hotel at 710 S. Santa Fe Ave., confirmed that the Arts District space will cease operations on Jan. 28. The hotel’s ground floor Firehouse Restaurant closed down on Saturday, Jan. 18, after Los Angeles Downtown News went to print.
The temporary closure is so the hotel’s restaurant can be reworked, according to Dustin Lancaster, head of An Eastside Establishment. That involves cosmetic changes and work on the ground floor of the tiny, boutique hotel.
“We will be shutting down on the 28th, with plans to reopen with a new chef and a totally different restaurant concept in a couple months,” Lancaster told Los Angeles Downtown News via email.
It remains unclear why the hotel operation will close down with the restaurant. An email to Lancaster requesting additional details on the hotel’s closure was not answered as of press time.
The nine-room boutique hotel launched in April 2019 and was created in partnership with Los Angeles-based developer Creative Space. The two-story hotels rooms are themed around different colors. The team behind the hotel refurbished the 1927 Fire Engine Co. No. 17 building across the street from the Ford Factory Building, itself recently turned into modern offices for the Warner Music Group.
The New American cuisine-focused space was helmed by Ashley Abodeely, previously with the NoMad, and although the kitchen was inside, seating was outside. This iteration of the restaurant is one of the latest eateries to shut down in the Arts District in recent months, following the closure of the Manufactory’s restaurants in Row DTLA, and Church & State.
Currently the hotel’s website shows rooms becoming available once again on April 1, with rooms starting at $295 a night.
The Firehouse Hotel was the first of several new lodging projects set for the area. Creative Space is also working with Mexican hotelier Grupo Habita on a three-story, 66-room hotel at Alameda and Fourth streets and some mixed-use projects in the planning stages in the Arts District will incorporate hotel rooms.