Violent attacks on Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders have sparked outrage throughout the county, leading a string of demonstrations to “Stop Anti-Asian Violence” on March 27.
Sixty cities gathered nationally after shootings in Atlanta left eight dead, six of whom were Asian women. Downtown Los Angeles was among the cities to demonstrate.
The protest’s organizer, ANSWER Coalition, stands for Act Now to Stop War and End Racism.
ANSWER’s local chair, Sheila Xiao, also founded Pivot to Peace. She said the 1,000-person protest started at Downtown LA’s City Hall, then moved to the Japanese American National Museum, Edward R. Roybal Federal Building and finished at the Chinese American Museum.
The speakers at City Hall included:
• Lydia Ponce, organizer with American Indian Movement.
• Pastor Stephen “Cue” Jn-Marie with
Creating Justice LA and The Church
Without Walls.
• Sheila Xiao, chair and organizer with
ANSWER Coalition Los Angeles and Pivot to Peace.
• Jonathan Kim, organizer with ANSWER
Coalition.
• Maxine Garcia with Codepink.
• David Monkawa with PANA or Progressive Asian Network for Action.
• Juan Jose with Full Rights for Immigrants Coalition.
• Jackie Fernandez, a two-time Emmy-winning news anchor.
• Kameron Hurt, co-chair and organizer with ANSWER Coalition.
• Marissa Sanchez, organizer with ANSWER Coalition.
The racially diverse mix of speakers and protestors was powerful to Xiao as well as many other attendees.
“There were people from the Black community, the immigrant rights community, the Latino community, so many different types of people who understand that this is just another wave of violence against an oppressed group of people,” she said. “That’s what the Chinese American and the Asian American community needs right now — solidarity.”
The gathered crowd shouted affirmative words and phrases during the speeches at City Hall and en route to each stop, chanting things like “Hey hey, ho ho, Asian hatred’s got to go” and “Asian community’s under attack, what do we do? Stand up, fight back.” Passing cars’ drivers honked in support.
Speeches like Xiao’s triggered the riled reception.
“We are here today because we are outraged at the violence facing our community, and words cannot describe the pain I felt the day women from my community were killed at the hands of a white supremacist,” Xiao said.
“The audacity for the racist (Georgia) Sheriff Jay Baker to say that this was the result of a bad day and that the shooter was eliminating his sex addiction by killing women, well, is that not a hate crime? We’re going to call it what it is; it is a (expletive) hate crime!”
Xiao touched on many points in her speech, including how women — especially Asian women — are treated and how the current rise in hostility toward Asians and Asian Americans came to be.
During an interview with LA Downtown News, Xiao said, “When Atlanta happened, that was the tipping point. It was specifically Asian women (targeted), and my heart sank into my stomach because it’s a culmination of how Asian women are viewed in U.S. society. We’re not only fetishized but we’re seen as passive sex objects. It was heartbreaking and outraging.”
Some protestors in the crowd carried signs that said “I don’t like Asian women being fetishized” and “I am not your fetish.” These signs were among many others that said “Stop Attacks on Asian Women Now!” and “Stop Asian Hate.”
As the co-founder for Pivot to Peace, Xiao said she believes the organization is a natural partnership between a traditional anti-war movement and the Chinese American community, which is direly affected by the violence against Asian peoples.
“During the Obama administration, when U.S. foreign policy shifted toward China, I sort of knew it was only a matter of time until Chinese Americans were next,” Xiao said.
Xiao is referencing the Obama administration’s “pivot to the Asia-Pacific” that was announced in the fall of 2011, which is a U.S. foreign policy, national security and economic interest shift away from the Middle East toward Asia, with China being a major stakeholder, according to a 2012 Congressional Research Service document.
“As someone who has been in the movement for almost a decade now, I really had to stand up and speak out for my community. Also, not just for my community but to galvanize people outside of the Asian American community, too. We’re only stronger if we stand shoulder to shoulder against racism,” Xiao said.
Xiao’s personal stake in the stand against Asian American violence and hostility, like many others at the protest, is in her family.
“To see all of the attacks on Asian elders is heartbreaking,” said Xiao, whose father worked in Chinese restaurants.
“It makes me think of my parents and my grandma. It’s because of this racist characterizing of what COVID is and who is more likely to have it, which is all false. That affected Chinese businesses, and it’s heartbreaking understanding how Chinese restaurants are some of the only options Chinese immigrants have to survive in U.S. society.”
ANSWER Coalition organizer Jonathan Kim noticed the diverse crowd.
“We feel really great about the turnout today,” Kim said. “We feel like the community showed up. There were a lot of first-generation Asian Americans who I saw and a lot of elders who I saw, who you normally don’t see at protests. Also, a lot of people of different races (and backgrounds), you definitely saw the community show up in numbers.”
LA County-born Wes Uchida, 56, is a Japanese American who attended the ANSWER protest. He said he does not normally attend protests but that “all the recent attacks on minorities” pushed him to take action.
“All of the hatred that’s been going on, all of the things my grandparents had to endure during World War II in the imprisonment camps,” Uchida said with heavy emotion. “I don’t call them internment; I call it imprisonment camps.”
He was also inspired to attend because of the George Floyd killing.
“Wrong is wrong,” he said. “It feels good to see people come out.”
As far as Asian Americans, and racism, he said, “We need to no longer be the silent minority. We need to stand up against what’s wrong. Any racism is wrong. We all need to stand together, because we’re all one race — the human race.”
Eve Chen, 24, is a Chinese American who drove from the Inland Empire to attend. She read about the ANSWER Coalition rally on social media.
“It’s absolutely personal,” Chen said about her reasons for attending. “I’m out here for myself and everyone else out here. I’m here for my mom, who is the same age as some of the women who were killed in Atlanta, as well as my sister, who is 1 years old.”
This marked Chen’s first Asian anti-hate protest, but she attended four Black Lives Matter protests last summer.
“I don’t want to compare two movements, but when I showed up in support of Black Lives Matter, it was a different kind of movement for me,” Chen said.
“It was myself trying to stay firmly in my lane and allow the people who are closer to the issue be out in the front of it, and I was just there to back them up. But, coming to something like this, where it affects me personally, it was a different kind of feeling.”
Chen became emotional when she showed up to City Hall, she said. “I remember walking in at 12:15 p.m., right when they started, and 100 people showed up. I could not stop crying. … Seeing all these people come out and support, it is absolutely moving.”
Xiao noted she hopes the media stops perpetuating the Black and Asian conflicts.
“We made a point to combat that (at the protest). It’s a racist system that perpetuates violence on both communities. There has always been Black and Asian solidarity,” Xiao said.
Xiao hopes the movement for anti-Asian violence continues to see the support among different races and ethnicities.
“It doesn’t happen one way,” she said. “When we look at the 2020 (Black Lives Matter) uprisings last summer, it was very multinational and multiracial. People from different backgrounds, including the Asian community, came out against police violence on the Black community.”
ANSWER Coalition Los Angeles co-Chair Kameron Hurt stressed the importance of Black and Asian unity. Hurt drew parallels between African American and Asian American history, both abroad and domestic.
“When we faced the brutality of chattel slavery right here in the Americas, they faced the brutality of the opium wars, of colonization,” Hurt said. “The blood of both of our peoples stains every part of this country, where our people have been abused.
“We have to think about the fact that so many Black (soldiers) defected in Korea and Vietnam because they knew the Korean and Vietnamese people were not the enemy.
“Our blood is intertwined right here and always has been, from the Black Panthers until now. The truth is: The fight against imperialism has no borders.”
Hurt connected the historic parallels and said the violence and racism we see in the United States is directly connected to the country’s wars abroad.
“That’s why they push division at a time like this. They want us to turn on each other,” Hurt said.
He was impressed by the turnouts at Black Lives Matter protests.
“I saw people of every single background in the streets, and that is what scares the imperialists: when they see that people are becoming conscious,” Hurt said. “When I say imperialists, I mean the people who are sending young folks to die and kill oppressed people in other countries to make the oil, gun and bomb industries rich.”
To close, Hurt left the audience with a reminder that “we have more in common with Chinese, Korean, South Asian, African and Latin American workers than we ever will with a CEO, white supremacist and war profiteer. So, like the Illinois chairman of the Black Panther Party, Fred Hampton, used to say, ‘Let’s fight racism with solidarity.’”