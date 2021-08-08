The Souferian Group has unveiled the “Be at Peace Before You Lease” program at its 606-unit community.
Be DTLA will offer prospective new residents the chance to experience what it is like living at the community through a one night stay in a furnished unit, property tour, complimentary parking, access to all amenities and classes and exclusive offerings from local businesses. The program is valid for renters with submitted applications and approved credit for a limited time beginning Aug. 1.
“Our commitment to ‘be well’ at our Be communities includes having peace of mind,” said Behzad Souferian, founder and CEO of The Souferian Group. “Our hope is that by providing an opportunity to experience the community at Be DTLA before signing your lease will reduce the anxiety people can feel and make the entire process more enjoyable.”
To address the needs of current renters, Be DTLA will showcase its collection of updated social, wellness and lifestyle offerings and its highly cohesive design ethos for new residents.
Recently transformed through a multimillion-dollar renovation, the common spaces include a pool with private cabanas, two rooftop gardens, yoga studio and fitness center. The community also offers state of the art work-from-home, TikTok and podcast studios to create the ideal environment for creative professionals and home-based businesses.
As the first apartment building in Southern California to achieve the WELL Health-Safety Rating, showcasing evidence-based best practices toward promoting wellness, Be DTLA demonstrates commitment. Be DTLA also offers a fresh approach to holistic health, with touchless products and features in the common areas and wellness programs that promote vitality in body, mind and spirit.
Be DTLA residents and prospective new renters can enjoy two expansive roof tops with 360-degree views of Los Angeles, apartments with functional floorplans, multiple outdoor courtyards, a gym, yoga studio and complimentary classes.
Residents receive insider access and elite perks from a variety of local businesses. Be DTLA’s digital community offers a range of online resident events. Other unique touchpoints include a speakeasy, a health care facility, one of Downtown Los Angeles’ few grocery stores, numerous food and beverage establishments and an in-building full-service Starbucks Coffee.
Offering a variety of studios, one-, two- and three-bedroom units ranging in size from 489 to 1,385 square feet, Be DTLA residential leasing prices start from $1,680 per month.
The community offers a dedicated concierge staff with convenient no-contact communication. Be DTLA is on the west end of Downtown at 1120 W. Sixth Street, close to Los Angeles’s entertainment hub, comprised of L.A. Live, Staples Center, The Nokia Theater and a plethora of dining, shopping and cultural institutions. With a Walk Score of 95 and a transit score of 100, the centralized location provides easy access to explore Downtown as well as the Greater Los Angeles Area.
Info: BeDTLA.com