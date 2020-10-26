The Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation will continue its annual Biofreeze Run this year, but like other 2020 events, it will be virtual November 8 to November 15.
The LADF didn’t want to postpone the race because its goal is to bring people together—albeit virtually—and run the distance to improve education, health care, homelessness and social justice for all Angelenos.
“It’s very important this year to be able to support our communities,” said the foundation’s CEO Nichol Whiteman. “We found it very important to raise funds for all Angelenos.”
Runners will participate in the distance of their choice (5K or 10K) and join an online runner community and social media week. A special drive-thru packet pick-up will also be held at Dodger Stadium on November 7 where runners can pick up their Walker Buehler run bobblehead, Dodgers ’20 tech shirt, finisher’s medal, race bib, LA RUNS swag, and sponsor giveaways.
Last year the run had about 11,000 participants. This year, the max is 6,000. Whiteman encourages runners from around the world to compete, as usual.
“We have had runners coming from across the world,” she said. “We are encouraging everyone to participate regardless of where they are. We challenge runners to go the distance with us to tackle Los Angeles problems.”
Also included in the swag bags are Gaiter scarves, which Dodgers players have been wearing during the season. The Buehler bobblehead is the only one of the 2020 season.
“The Gaiter scarf is for athletes and runners,” Whiteman said. “They are popular, and it’s an easy way to wear masks.”
During the week of the virtual race, the foundation encourages all participants to use the #LADFrun for a chance to get reposted on its social media. They encourage the participants to use it across all platforms of social media, especially Instagram for a chance to get reposted on their Instagram account.
“We are really challenging our runners to see it as a fundraiser, but for runners to go the distance for all the issues in Los Angeles. You are running but for a cause,” Whiteman said. “We think everyone had to adapt to the challenges of 2020. We hope everyone will participate in the first ever virtual (run), join us in tackling the challenges LA faces every day.”
External pain reliever Biofreeze, known for offering its on-course Pain Relief Zone each year, returns as the title sponsor.
“We’re excited to continue to partner with the Dodgers and LADF and still be able to offer fans a chance to get out and get active. Although we won’t be able to help runners cool their pain on-course this year, we will still be providing product so they can do so on their own,” said Danny Baumwald, senior vice president, North America Consumer, Performance Health.
UCLA Health also returns as presenting sponsor and will pivot its popular health activations to giveaways for runners at the drive-thru packet pick-up and offer health and wellness content to engage families at home.
“UCLA Health has been working closely with the Dodgers Foundation to quickly adapt to the challenges of live events and support of our community throughout the pandemic,” said Becky Mancuso-Winding, executive director of the UCLA Health Office of Community. “We are thrilled to partner with the Dodgers Foundation on this first-ever virtual run and provide wellness content to all participants.”
The Los Angeles Department of Water & Power joins as Weekend Sponsor.
Info: dodgers.com/run