Hundreds of Angelenos have stepped up to donate warm clothing to more than 300 families in the Boyle Heights Community of Schools.
New and lightly used jackets, blankets, shoes, pants and shirts were collected Dec. 4 through Dec. 12 at 16 locations citywide by the nonprofit Volunteer Collective, with the help of local churches and synagogues, and delivered this weekend to the Community of Schools office at Utah Elementary for distribution by family counselors.
“In an age of climate change — and in Southern California — one doesn’t always think of shivering schoolkids,” Volunteer Collective Executive Director Noah Taubman said.
Volunteer Collective was formed in 2019 to promote volunteerism to help neighbors struggling with health, hunger and housing issues. Since then, the organization has moved thousands of people to participate through in-person and virtual volunteering, as well as in-kind donation drives like the Layer Up campaign.
“I am no longer amazed to see hundreds of volunteers making an effort when they are asked directly to help,” Taubman added. “That is all it takes.
“Perhaps we have removed one barrier to learning, in a similar way school lunches have made it easier for kids to learn.”