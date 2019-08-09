The severe shortage of temporary emergency housing for homeless individuals will be relieved a bit next week.
That’s because longtime provider the Downtown Women’s Center will open its Enhanced Bridge Housing program on Tuesday, Aug. 13. Located at 442 S. San Pedro St., the project, part of Mayor Eric Garcetti’s citywide A Bridge Home program, will have 25 beds.
It will provide nightly shelter between the hours of 5 p.m.-5 a.m. to women in and around Skid Row; it then will transition to a day shelter, where women can still access services.
In addition to the beds, there will be health and permanent housing services in the program. According to the 2019 Homeless Count, 834 of the nearly 1,500 women living in Skid Row go without shelter each night.
Funded by the city and Wells Fargo, the location will be the second Bridge Home facility in Downtown, joining the 45-bed El Puente project that opened near Olvera Street in September 2018.
