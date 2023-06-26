The newly opened Metro regional connector in Downtown LA, uniting the Gold, Blue, Expo, Red and Purple lines, has been described by Metro officials as one of the most important transit developments in the city’s history. It’s a project that has not only stitched together LA’s light rail network but has united several of the region’s local contractors to turn Metro’s dream into a reality.
For Pasadena-based KPA Constructors, playing a part in the $1.8 billion regional connector project, was the opportunity of a lifetime.
Founded in 2017, the systems electrical contracting company had been working “small jobs” on Metro projects until it was approached by Regional Connector Constructors (RCC), the prime contractor for the Regional Connector Transit Project, in 2019. RCC needed a radio communication system for the 1.9-mile light-rail addition, and KPA Constructors was awarded a $3.7 million contract.
“It was transformational,” said Karl Percell, president of KPA Constructors. “It was like, ‘OK, this is it. This is the shot. This is where we become who we’re trying to become … because we’ve been building for this.’”
Despite receiving the contract, Percell noticed that it required a payment and performance bond, which is used as an “insurance policy to verify that they’re going to get the work that we said we were going to provide and that we could pay everyone we said we were going to pay.”
Percell and his team approached a bonding agent he was familiar with but who was not related to the regional connector project, and they began working together in January 2020.
“He was like, ‘You’re going to have to get a certain percentage of the contract amount,’” Percell recalled. “I think he said 10%, so $400,000, which we didn’t have.”
As time ticked away and the project commencement date loomed, Percell felt as though he was jumping through hurdles with each passing month trying to secure his contract.
“One day I called him and I’m just like, ‘They want us to start this project in May. We need to get this contract signed. … They want to start soon; we’ve got to get going.’ And then he was like, ‘OK, well you need to come up with 20% of the contract value.’ … That’s $800,000,” Percell said. “How do you just tell me that now? … And by that time, we had gone out to friends, family, (and said,) ‘Hey, this is our opportunity. This is our chance. Can you take a chance on us? Will you support us in this?’ And we were able to do that.”
Under pressure from the deadline and frustrated by his ongoing battle with the bonding agent, Percell looked for alternative forms of bonding assistance through LA Metro. His search led him to the LA Regional Contractor Development and Bonding Program (CDABP), which assists small and diverse firms in overcoming barriers to win government contracts.
“They were able to put some money in escrow for us and give us a collateral, so we got the $4 million payment performance bond,” Percell said. “At the time, I talked to the general contractor and they’re like, ‘No one else does this. No one else was able to do what you guys did.’ … We only did it with the assistance of this program for sure, which is why we’re trying to encourage more contractors to participate.”
A three-pronged effort that includes LA Metro, the city of LA and the county of LA, CDABP has served over 2,720 contractors by providing free services like bonding assistance, contract financing, technical support, education and training, networking and matchmaking facilitation. Contractors can submit an enrollment form through the program’s website.
For KPA Constructors, CDABP allowed them to become a crucial player in the construction of Downtown’s regional connector. They were able to furnish and install the project’s radio communication system, which allows Metro and first responders to communicate with the outside world from inside the system’s underground stations and tunnels.
“These Metro jobs, they are all complex undertakings,” Percell said. “We’re talking about utility relocation, new construction, restoration of existing construction, and protection of existing construction. The light rail system itself is a complicated thing, so we knew going in that it was going to be a challenge. It was going to be rewarding, but it was going to be difficult and it was going to push us to our limits. And it did not disappoint in that aspect.”
Percell explained that he and his team faced the challenges with a willing spirit, as projects like the regional connector are what originally inspired him to become an engineer and co-found the company. He had moved to LA from St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, when he was 17 years old to study civil engineering at USC, while his business partner, Kit Wong, was born in LA and attended Cal Poly Pomona.
“The reason that we started our company was we saw the opportunity that, ‘Hey, they’re about to build out light rail transportation throughout LA County,’” Percell explained. “We also saw the transformational effect that this was going to have on the LA area.”
As a USC student from 2005 to 2009, Percell related living on campus before the Expo line’s installment to living on an island. He felt stuck.
“How do you get around? Everything’s so far,” he said. “Public transportation unlocks an area to you. … My business partner and I are extremely proud and feel extremely privileged to be a part of these Metro projects because we believe in what they’re doing.”
Percell recalled a moment when he was asked why he decided to become an engineer. He replied by saying that certain people are written into history for building great structures and that he wants to be one of those people.
“I hope that we work towards the goal of building KPA to be that level, so we can be remembered and mentioned like, ‘KPA helped build the Metro light rail system,’” he said. “That would be a dream, if we’re able to make it to that level through our hard work. … Our goal is to prove that we are capable of doing the work of being the systems electrical contractor of choice for our clients and the community.
“We want to work on projects that make our communities more connected, greener and better to live in overall for everyone who’s involved. … Our future is to keep looking for public projects that seem to be beneficial to the public at large.”
LA Regional Contractor Development and Bonding Program