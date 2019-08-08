Broadway’s emergence as a boutique hotel corridor continues, as representatives for the Hoxton Hotel have announced that its project will open in early October. The 174-room hotel in a 10-story Beaux Arts building will have rates starting at $229 a night.
The Downtown location will be the first Los Angeles outpost for the London-based hotel group; the project is being developed by the hospitality firm Ennismore. The hotel at 1060 S. Broadway will reactivate the former Los Angeles Railway Building, and will include a ground-floor diner, as well as a rooftop pool and a Mediterranean-themed restaurant. The Hoxton will be a block south of the Ace Hotel, and just north of the Proper Hotel, a 148-room boutique establishment also slated to open in the fall.
More information is at thehoxton.com.