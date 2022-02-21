On Location and Bud Light, the official hospitality partner and beer sponsor, respectively, of the Super Bowl, kicked off the big game weekend with the third Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest at Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 11.
The three-night festival featured the pairings of Green Day and Miley Cyrus; Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani with Mickey Guyton; and Halsey and Machine Gun Kelly with special guests Travis Barker, Willow Smith and Trippie Redd.
“Super Bowl week is one of the biggest sports and entertainment events of the year, and we’re proud that the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest has become a true highlight of the fan experience,” said Paul Caine, president of On Location.
“It was an unforgettable week of once-in-a-lifetime experiences of sports and music.”
Lane Joyce, Bud Light’s director of experiential marketing, added, “Bud Light has always had its fingers on the pulse of culture, and we were thrilled to curate a lineup of amazing artists to bring music fans together ahead of the biggest weekend in sports. Our Super Bowl Music Fest has become a must-see event each year, and we look forward to hosting more in the future.”
The artists were just as enthusiastic.
“I couldn’t have been more excited to be back on stage. After two years and two albums that I haven’t gotten to tour in the U.S. yet, the night couldn’t have been better,” Halsey said.
“I really enjoyed performing at the festival this weekend; there was great energy and excitement around the whole event,” Stefani said.
“Getting to headline a show with my wife and the biggest rock star I know, Gwen Stefani, plus the Super Bowl all in one weekend? Now that’s a damn good time! Thanks to Mickey for joining in and killing it out there!” Shelton said.
“Such an unbelievable weekend! To start off sharing the stage with Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani was just incredible. Then singing the national anthem at the Super Bowl! What is my life?” Guyton said.
“It was an honor to share a show with Green Day,” Cyrus said. “It was an amazingly diverse audience representative of both our fan bases. Getting everyone under one roof again was the best part.”