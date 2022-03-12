Alongside its new nonprofit partner Butterfly’s Haven, Court Appointed Special Advocates of Los Angeles has celebrated the opening of its one-of-a-kind 20-bedroom women and children’s residence in the heart of the city.
“Our young people, myself included, when transitioning and going through the system, have come to be reliant upon the system in a way that really didn’t allow us to be independent,” CASA/LA CEO Charity Chandler-Cole said. “This is about taking away all of those layers of what society and others expect you to be or think and really allows these young mothers to taste, feel and understand independence, but do it in a community of their peers with other women who know exactly what they’re going through, have experienced some of the pain and trauma they’ve gone through, and are all on a path to becoming independent.”
As a young woman, Chandler-Cole was raised in a poor environment and spent time in juvenile hall for stealing a pair of underwear for her little sister before entering the foster care system. She recounted that while she was incarcerated and criminalized for what she had done, no one throughout her experience in the juvenile justice or foster care system questioned why she felt compelled to steal for survival.
“When I came out, I wasn’t given the adequate resources to address the things I needed to thrive in this world or what I wanted to do in life,” Chandler-Cole explained. “I was told what to do and how to do it, and I was so limited. They had already defined who I was supposed to be in this world, and I hated it because I had big dreams for my life. I had big visions and I didn’t know how to get there, but no one tried to support me in that journey. With this transition housing, we wanted to eliminate all of that and say, ‘You can be whatever you want to be. Let us know and we’ll connect you to the resources, opportunities and our personal networks to help you build out that dream.’”
As the CEO of CASA/LA, Chandler-Cole now works to support and advocate for children and families who have been impacted by LA county’s overburdened child welfare and juvenile justice systems. These families often come from underserved communities suffering from racial disparities and structural inequality that have led to poverty, abuse and societal neglect.
Through personal friend and Treehouse CEO Prophet Walker, Chandler-Cole was able to partner with Brittany Walker, founder of Butterfly’s Haven, an LA-based nonprofit organization seeking to address housing inequity for single mothers by offering shared housing, supportive services and 24-hour child care, to create the new 20-bedroom residence in Downtown LA that not only acts as a housing space but also as a sisterhood that serves and supports one another.
“Hopefully through this program we’re able to create a space where they’re affirmed as mothers, they’re affirmed as women and they’re affirmed as sisters,” Chandler-Cole said. “They have so much to offer, but we have to believe it. We have to believe in them, and they have to believe in themselves.”
Along with their 20 bedrooms and 20 bathrooms that will house young women, pregnant women and children for four months to three years, the Butterfly’s Haven residence includes amenities such as laundry, Wi-Fi and security systems as well as in-house and partner-provided services and programs like life coaching, child care and mental health counseling.
Nonprofit organization Charity’s Closet will provide free clothing to residents, who will also have the opportunity to be paired with a court-appointed special advocate from CASA/LA who will work with partner organizations to leverage internship and employment opportunities.
During her time with CASA/LA, Chandler-Cole explained that most of the mothers she worked with have been told that they would never amount to anything, that they’re worthless. She believes that because of the overwhelming negativity they’ve faced, many mothers have begun to feel limited in what they can achieve or even the support that they can receive from the institutions and organizations around them.
“Seeing how all those stories merge together and intersect, and how that plays out with society’s expectations of them, really breaks my heart, because these women are so much more than what we define them as and what society has defined them as,” Chandler-Cole said. “I want to use this opportunity to show people that with the right support, with the right connections and with the right amount of intentionality, that our young women can come out of any situation and thrive as successful agents of society and be dynamic, amazing mothers, but it’s going to take a village to do that.”
By offering a place to live as well as a support network, Butterfly’s Haven and CASA/LA have been able to give these mothers the platform and confidence to pursue their goals and to find success in both their careers and personal lives, for themselves and their families.
To learn more and to help support the work that Butterfly’s Haven and CASA/LA do across Los Angeles, visit casala.org.
