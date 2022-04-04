California Hospital Medical Center has been recognized as an LGBTQ+ Healthcare Equality Leader by the Human Rights Campaign, which is the nation’s largest LGBTQ+ organization.
The HEI is the nation’s foremost benchmarking survey of health care facilities on policies and practices dedicated to the equitable treatment and inclusion of their LGBTQ+ patients, visitors and employees.
“We are honored to be recognized by the Human Rights Campaign for our dedicated work with the LGBTQ+ community,” states Alina Moran, president at California Hospital Medical Center. “We are deeply committed to equity and inclusion in order to provide everyone with a safe and welcoming environment to receive care.”
The HEI evaluates and scores health care facilities on detailed criteria falling under four central pillars:
• Foundational policies and training in LGBTQ+ patient-centered care.
• LGBTQ+ patient services and support.
• Employee benefits and policies.
• Patient and community engagement.
LGBTQ+ patients have historically faced significant and long-standing challenges to accessing the care they need, and California Hospital is committed to providing welcoming, compassionate care for LGBTQ+ patients and their families.
“Every person deserves to have access to quality health care, be respected and heard by their doctor, and feel safe in the facility where they are receiving care. But LGBTQ+ people are often subject to discrimination in all spaces, including health care facilities, which leads to members of the community avoiding care and anticipating our voices will not be respected in an incredibly vulnerable environment,” said Tari Hanneman, director of health and aging at the Human Rights Campaign.
“The Healthcare Equality Index, at its core, strives to ensure LGBTQ+ people are protected and affirmed by their health care providers and feel safe seeking services. Our HEI active participants are truly pioneering the health care industry by implementing robust, comprehensive LGBTQ+-inclusive policies that hopefully, because of their work, will become standard practice.”
California Hospital is one of several Dignity Health care sites recognized in the 2022 HEI. As part of the HEI survey process, Dignity Health worked with a nationally recognized LGBTQ+ health expert to undertake a comprehensive review of LGBTQ+ care policies and practices within the organization. Dozens of policies were updated to support LGBTQ+ health care outcomes, training for staff and clinicians was expanded, patient forms and IT processes were updated to better capture preferred pronouns and solicit feedback from LGBTQ+ patients, the role of an LGBTQ+ patient advocate was created, and wording was clarified in employee benefits to be explicitly inclusive of LGBTQ+ employees — to name just a few examples.
For more information about California Hospital’s commitment to LGBTQ+ care, visit dignityhealth.org/lgbtqcare.