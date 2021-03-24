Dignity Health-California Hospital Medical Center recently granted $159,000 to three nonprofit organizations that are making a difference for the local underserved communities by addressing homelessness, mental health and domestic abuse.
The first recipient, the Salvation Army California South Division, received the grant to support the Zahn Memorial Center & Lily’s Place for Homeless Families, which provides assistance in locating and securing permanent housing solutions. The second recipient, the Downtown Women’s Center, was awarded the grant for its Mental and Physical Health Support, which aims to help women with histories of homelessness in Los Angeles. The final recipient, Amanecer Community Counseling Services, will utilize its grant to provide healing for domestic abuse victims to create a healthier, more self-sufficient community.
“Through our annual Community Health Grant Program, we are better able to partner with organizations that help meet the critical needs of our community,” said Alina Moran, CHMC’s hospital president.
“This year’s decision for our community grant partners was harder than ever, as Dignity Health realizes how many meaningful organizations are struggling through the pandemic, especially in hard-hit DTLA. We are grateful to be partnering with Salvation Army, Downtown Women’s Center and Amanecer Services to support the work around homelessness, mental health and domestic abuse.”
Since 1991, Dignity Health has awarded $80 million to 3,600 community-based health improvement projects through its Community Grants Program.