Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, the largest sheriff’s department in the nation, with approximately 18,000 employees, is under investigation by the state for allegations of excessive force, retaliation and other misconduct.
California Attorney General Xavier Becerra announced the commencement of this investigation in a virtual press conference on Jan. 22.
“The action we’re taking today is a result of having received credible information reports and evidence from a number of sources over a period of time, which has led us to the point where we now believe it’s important to move forward with the investigation,” Becerra said.
He emphasized that this is a civil investigation, not a criminal investigation, and that his office has not made any determinations about specific allegations at this time.
The wide-scope investigation seeks to identify and address potential “systemic violations of the rights” of the people in LA County by the sheriff’s department, he said.
“The launch of this investigation is a very significant step in our efforts to achieve and continue significant and lasting improvements in law enforcement practices and policing here in California,” Becerra said.
It’s unclear when the findings of the investigation will be announced.
Becerra would not give specifics about the types of allegations that were reported or when the reports started to come to the attention of the Department of Justice.
However, he said, “We will work diligently to consider all the facts, all the circumstances and all relevant information that we receive or that is at the disposal of the sheriff’s department.”
In most cases, investigations are not formally announced because this is a “pattern and practice” investigation, Becerra said. However, the Department of Justice decided to spread the word in an effort to get assistance and support from members of the community, he explained.
“This investigation goes straight to the heart of the sheriff’s department’s relationship with the community,” Becerra said.
It is “critical” for members of the public to come forward with any information that can assist the department in its investigation, he said. Those who have experienced abuse or wrongdoings at the hands of the sheriff’s office are encouraged to send their complaints or relevant information to police-practices@doj.ca.gov.
Becerra called on the sheriff’s department to be transparent, accountable and cooperative with the investigation.
“I believe we all share the same goal,” he said about law enforcement members. “We all share the same call to make the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department the very best law enforcement agency it can be.”
He however mentioned that there are “serious concerns and reports that accountability and adherence to legitimate policing practices have lapsed at the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s department.”
Community activists have organized protests demanding an independent investigation of the sheriff’s department for its alleged abuse.
The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Southern California, along with other groups, called for an investigation of the sheriff’s department under Sheriff Alex Villanueva in a letter in October, according to a statement from the ACLU.
ACLU’s statement, which was issued in response to the announcement of the investigation, states that the sheriff’s offices had “sought to undermine basic accountability and civilian oversight at every turn and systematically violating state transparency laws.”
Andrés Kwon, policy counsel at the ACLU of Southern California, wrote the official statement.
“We applaud the attorney general for answering the call by grassroots groups and the families of those killed by sheriff’s deputies to launch an investigation into the pattern of unconstitutional policing by Sheriff Villanueva and the LASD,” Kwon wrote.
Villanueva said he looks forward to this “noncriminal pattern and practice” investigation, according to a statement he tweeted shortly after the announcement was made.
“Our department may finally have an impartial, objective assessment of our operations, and recommendations on any areas we can improve our service to the community,” Villanueva wrote.
He added that the sheriff’s department is “eager” to start the process of this investigation “in the interest of transparency and accountability.”
However, in September, Villanueva received calls to resign from multiple LA County supervisors and members of the LA County Sherriff Civilian Oversight Commission for reports of not taking action on critical reforms, failing to hold deputies accountable, and resisting oversight of the department.
“I remain deeply troubled by (Villanueva’s) conduct and the way he has interfered with advancing reform and enhancing accountability,” LA County Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas wrote on Twitter on Sept. 17.
“(Villanueva) has consistently failed to cooperate with the (LA County Civilian Oversight Commission) and the Office of the Inspector General. It. Is. Time.” he added in his tweet, which included an article on Villanueva’s alleged misconduct.
David Ryu, a now-former LA city councilman who was still a member at the time, also called for Villanueva’s resignation in a tweet on Sept. 17.
“Sheriff Villanueva has blocked investigations, violated the law, and refuses accountability in the #LASheriff’s department,” he said, sharing the same article as Ridley-Thomas. “He is not fairly serving the people of LA County. He must resign.”
This concern was brought up during the press conference when a reporter asked if Villanueva would cooperate after resisting oversight in the past.
Becerra responded, saying, “We hope we receive only cooperation” from the sheriff’s department. He added that he hopes its members will “recognize the importance of this investigation and try to aid in its completion.”
He also stated that the investigation is not placing a scope on any particular time frame or sheriff.
The Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commission issued a statement in support of the investigation on Jan. 22.
“We welcome this important inquiry as a step toward realizing our collective goal of a department that is transparent, accountable and one which operates in a manner consistent with our constitution,” according to the statement written by the commission’s executive director, Brian K. Williams, and Chair Lael Ruben.
“We look forward to providing any assistance needed to the California Department of Justice’s investigation to ensure a full and fair investigation,” the statement adds.
Becerra stated that during this investigation, the Department of Justice must follow the “same standards of law and evidence that any other justification in this country has to.”
The department wants to hear the public’s reports, but “we can’t reach a conclusion just because someone has said something or reported something,” he explained. “We have to investigate.”
Depending on the findings of the investigation, the Department of Justice will be ready to produce an agreement, go through the court system to prove its case, or change the practices and policies of the sheriff’s department if deemed necessary, Becerra said.
“If we find nothing at the result at the end of the investigation, then so be it, but we’ll be taken there by the facts and the law,” Becerra said.
He added that it is “crucial” for the Department of Justice to not only engage in the investigation but produce a “thorough, complete, transparent” report of its results.
“I am sure that the people of California will be proud of the work that’s been done by the men and women who serve here at the Department of Justice.”
