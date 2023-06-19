LA City Council President Paul Krekorian plans to call for the suspension of Councilmember Curren Price Jr. after the district attorney charged Price with five counts of embezzlement, with three counts of perjury, and for conflict of interest.
Price’s conflict of interest stems from allegedly voting in favor of development projects that financially benefited his now-wife’s consulting firm without disclosing the connection. Between 2019 and 2021, Del Richards allegedly received over $150,000 in funding before Price voted to approve projects that would benefit her firm. Price was also charged with embezzling approximately $34,000 in medical coverage for Richards, who he claimed to be married to despite being married to another woman.
“(The) charges against Councilman Curren Price are the result of a thorough investigation into allegations of public corruption. This alleged conduct undermines the integrity of our government and erodes the public’s trust in our elected officials,” District Attorney George Gascón said in a statement on June 13, when the charges were announced. “We will continue to work tirelessly to root out corruption at all levels and hold accountable those who betray the public’s trust.”
Price, who called the charges “unwarranted,” notified Krekorian he would step down from committee assignments and as council president pro tem while the case is still pending.
“While I navigate through the judicial system to defend my name against unwarranted charges filed against me, the last thing I want to do is be a distraction to the people’s business,” Price wrote.
The LA City Council is responding swiftly to Price’s charges in the wake of criticism that the council dithered after city council President Nury Martinez and Councilmembers Kevin de Leon and Gil Cedillo were caught on tape making racially charged comments about the city’s redistricting process. Following Martinez’s resignation, many officials and the public called for de Leon’s suspension, without success.
Price’s embezzlement charges also follow the controversy surrounding charges filed in March against former Councilman Mark Ridley Thomas, who was serving on the county board of supervisors at the time. He was found guilty of seven federal felonies, including bribery, fraud and conspiracy.
Mayor Karen Bass has yet to respond to the charges against Price. Following the district attorney’s announcement, her spokesperson Zach Seidl issued a statement saying, “The mayor has yet to review the charges filed earlier today, but she is saddened by this news.”
Krekorian said there will be a news conference following the city council meeting to announce the council’s decision regarding the suspension. Krekorian stated online that he would reach out to the Ninth District, which Price represents, “to ensure that they are not harmed by a potential vacancy of the council seat and that they continue to receive the services of their council office.”
A date has not been set for Price’s arraignment, but the city council will vote on his suspension Wednesday, June 21.