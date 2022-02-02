Cannabis is a developing industry in California, and the intricacies and various effects of the growing industry span from the development of proper legislation and best practices with social equity to a lack of understanding of the product.
A rally in front of the state Capitol building in Sacramento on Jan. 13 brought cannabis farmers and minority cannabis business owners together to address Gov. Gavin Newsom’s 2022-23 California state budget and the excise tax increase for retailers and a cultivation tax that took effect Jan. 1.
Kika Keith, owner of Gorilla Rx Wellness in Crenshaw, spoke at the rally for statewide tax reform for minority populations and their families who felt the brunt of the “war on drugs.”
Keith is a social equity applicant, and according to the LA Department of Cannabis Regulation, the social equity program seeks “to promote equitable ownership and employment opportunities in the cannabis industry in order to decrease disparities in life outcomes for marginalized communities, and to address the disproportionate impacts of the ‘war on drugs’ in those communities.”
Keith is the only Black woman in Los Angeles to own a dispensary as an applicant of the social equity program.
“Local government and the state has not upheld their promise, specifically for social equity operators and for small businesses and cannabis farmers,” she said.
In four months, Keith reported that her tax bill from the city is $140,000, not including Newsom’s proposed excise state tax, which Keith estimated would cost her $135,000.
“Once we’re licensed, the city doesn’t have any assistance to make sure that we keep our licenses by reducing or eliminating the taxes for those that are disproportionately affected,” she said.
“The only thing I see is that we are put at the bottom of the list for prioritization and we continually have more disadvantages to get into this industry.”
City of Los Angeles spokeswoman Olivia McGovern released a DCR statement, responding to the sentiment that not enough resources are being provided to help social equity applicants sustain their businesses.
“DCR believes that more must be done to support equity owned businesses and the licensed industry generally, which is why we continue to advocate for legislation and resources that support the City’s effort to expand and improve its Licensing and Social Equity Program,” the statement said.
The statement listed the city’s Social Equity Entrepreneur Development Grant Program (SEED), which provides financial assistance to social equity applicants, among other programs and resources. The program has disbursed $6 million in grants to 205 applicants, according to DCR.
Keith said that she received the grant; however, the amount provided would not be nearly enough to help open a business or keep a business open.
“There has to be comprehensive social equity reform that all of city council gets behind, even if it does not affect their constituency,” she said.
Keith cited a motion put forward by Councilmember Marqueece Harris-Dawson, District 8, that puts pressure on DCR to speed up the implementation of social equity cannabis licensing and also mentioned the necessity of a city tax reform for social equity cannabis businesses.
“It’s important that the city makes a statement, from a legislative and budgetary perspective, to give social equity applicants and Black and brown folks an actual advantage. That’s what we want this year,” Keith said.
Oren Schauble, president of Unrivaled Brands, said his People’s DTLA, which opened in December, has watched things shift since last year.
“In 2021, cannabinol and the whole sleep category took off,” Schauble said. “People were asking for more products that had that and products relating to sleep. Now, I think it’s plateaued a bit. Now, with ‘Dry January,’ people are looking more for fun experiences or creativity,” he said about the campaign challenging one-month alcohol abstinence.
Cannabinol, or CBN, is a nonpsychoactive compound within cannabis that is recognized for sleep and pain management.
Coupled with the recent increase in consumer demand for a lighter, entertaining high from cannabis, People’s customers have taken a more educated approach to their purchasing decisions, which suits the brand perfectly, Schauble said.
“When you step in here, it’s not like I’m trying to sell you a beverage. We’re establishing a relationship that’s about the human condition — it’s about your wellness,” he said.
“We take the educational process very serious. … We’ve seen the high-potency category grow as people’s tolerances grow and they experiment with new things. We have products for recovery and strains that are perfect for creativity.”
Ultimately, Schauble said his goal is to provide customers with a productive yet educational and comfortable experience, placing an emphasis on cannabis education and product knowledge for budtenders helping customers.
“The education that the budtenders, teams and brands have now, they’re really pushing through all of these different uses and functions of cannabis,” Schauble said.
“We recognize the tools inside of cannabis — there’s CBD, CBN, THC, terpenes and what they all do. Terpenes are what consumers have been asking about the more they come; it’s not just about the THC percentage,” he said.
Dr. Jefferey Raber, founder of The Werc Shop, an independent testing laboratory specializing in cannabis formulations, manufacturing and standardization, has been studying and working with cannabis since 2010.
Raber explained that the looming, overarching interest from cannabis businesses and consumers about cannabis compounds and molecular makeup to achieve desired effects and conscious cannabis consumption is generally a good thing despite one major factor — a lack of standardization within the cannabis industry at a local and national level.
“A barrier to standardization of cannabis is the illegality and inconsistency of laws from state to state. The result is varied depending on the tests, equipment and sample procedures, among many other factors that define a standardized result,” Raber explained.
From a scientific and public health standpoint, standardization would essentially create a reference point allowing for an all-around understanding of cannabis as a plant and product, weeding out misinformation and recognizing inaccuracies in cannabis testing, ultimately creating a better and safer experience for consumers.
“I hesitate to say that people are unprofessional; they just might not know they’re accurate,” Raber said about cannabis research.
“Some scientists might be diligent and running procedures diligently time and time again and still not know it’s wrong. It’s a complex procedure, and there’s a lot of things you might be missing.
“It’s a culmination of lack of experience with cannabis, no accepted standards by any bodies of authority that’s been imbedded by many scientists confirming findings and states not working to encourage standardization in a market that encourages inaccuracy. It’s very multilayered,” he explained.
For Raber, the shortcomings regarding a complete understanding of cannabis and the lack of accurate research is a testament to “a new and young industry. It’s uncertain how it will emerge and how it will evolve,” he said.
“We’re still seeing new states embark on cannabis endeavors, and we’re seeing California change legislation to fine-tune existing frameworks and legislation. We’re all still running an experiment about the best way to approach cannabis, under the confines of our own state’s legal structure.
“There are a lot more questions than answers at this point, and we’re seeing more interest for more capital entering the industry, which should help improve professionalism across the industry that will improve products and practices,” he said.
Though a growing industry will present challenges like any other industry, “We’ve got good momentum toward seeing this cemented as an accepted and a well-regulated industry,” Raber said.
Raber said farmers are growing different cultivars and utilizing bio-synthetic techniques that might bring up other compounds in cannabis that may have been overlooked before or may have not developed before.
“That will broaden the utility, improve the sophistication of products and, hopefully, it will be a way for consumers to find more benefits from cannabis, even outside of psychoactive effects,” he said.
“We know that this plant produces many useful physiological molecules. We don’t always know everything it produces or what else it could produce, but we know it’s useful,” Raber said about a key takeaway from his research.