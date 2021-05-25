Foster kids in LA have a strong, passionate advocate in their corner with the appointment of Charity Chandler-Cole as the new CEO of CASA of Los Angeles.
Chandler-Cole, who was a foster child in the LA system, said she’s excited about her new role so she can pair CASAs with foster children. CASA is a court-appointed special advocate.
“I have very poor, horrifying experiences in the foster care system, which essentially led me to advocating for these youth,” Chandler-Cole said. “I made it my life’s mission to fill the social responsibility to help change the system and also show foster youth or former foster youth that we are worthy, and we can do something.”
Chandler-Cole learned about the job after meeting with now-former CASA/LA CEO Wendy Julia. When Chandler-Cole learned Julia was stepping down, they agreed she should apply to be her replacement.
“I’ve never walked into a role as confident as I have here,” she said. “Day one, I went straight to work because I understand what was going on and understood where the need was. The team really just has it all together and they do everything with their heart. It’s been an amazing ride.”
Chandler-Cole earned her bachelor’s degree in communications from Loyola Marymount University and a master’s degree from Cal State in public administration. She is pursuing an EdD degree, which she is expected to earn by 2023.
Chandler-Cole’s experience is rooted deep in support and advocacy for youth, especially those in foster care and child welfare.
Before taking on the role of CEO, Chandler-Cole was a director with the AIDS Healthcare Foundation, handling the organization’s $30 million budget. Chandler-Cole also founded Transformative Management Solutions LLC in September 2017 to help nonprofit organizations with administrative duties so they could focus on providing aid and care.
“I never thought I would be an entrepreneur and start my own business,” Chandler-Cole said. “I have my master’s in public administration so I thought it’d be a good idea to start a business where I can help alleviate a lot of the administrative burden or the social justice focus, specifically for nonprofits.”
CASA
CASAs are trained volunteers who advocate on behalf of children who are in foster care, knowing the child’s background and history.
CASAs are not foster parents, however. They can be a mentor or friend to a child in foster care by helping navigate the court system and ensure that they have support in their foster home and school.
“We really rely on our volunteers in the community to be able to provide that service, but it goes beyond advocating for them in court,” Chandler-Cole said. “We show up to their games, make sure they have games to go to, we make sure they’re supported in all facets of their life, and they do it because they care.”
There are a lot of misconceptions surrounding what it takes to be a CASA volunteer. Many people think they need to have professional law degrees or experience to be considered, but Chandler-Cole said volunteers just need to pass the background check, go through the provided training and want to love and support these kids.
“Anyone can be a CASA and we provide the training that they need to support the child,” she said. “CASAs also form these bonds with the children that sometimes go beyond the case being open and once the case is closed. A lot of those relationships continue because the partnerships and mentorships and friendships all act as one.”
As a foster child, Cole experienced everything, including emotional and physical abuse. She was constantly told she wouldn’t amount to anything, nor would she gradate high school or college.
Those stereotypes fueled her to change the narrative and pursue a career in advocating and supporting children in the foster care system.
Now a mother of four and caregiver to her nephew, Chandler-Cole said she wanted to ensure her kids didn’t experience the same things.
“I wanted to be everything I needed to be for my kids,” she said.
The LA foster care system now
Los Angeles County has more than 33,000 foster youth in care with experiences of abuse, neglect or abandonment, according to the Children’s Law Center of California. Oftentimes, foster care prevents kids from attending school due to changes in placement and scheduled court hearings.
Chandler-Cole also said LA County has one of the largest child welfare systems but not enough organizations with financial opportunities to properly help the kids in foster care. She said there is a big call to action in the foster youth community to reallocate and redistribute funding to community-based organizations that can help kids in the system.
“We rely on the child welfare system to provide oversight, but the question is what are they really protecting the kids from because we see a lot of the horrific experiences when the kids are in the system,” she said.
“The biggest challenge is making sure that we have all the organizations and nonprofit bypasses that are in place to do right by these government-funded programs and resources to make a powerful impact on the system.”
Chandler-Cole said one of her biggest goals while stepping in as CEO is to continue to recruit volunteers, especially those who reflect the communities that CASA serves.
She also wants to be more intentional with the organization’s approach to training advocates and handling a child’s trauma by focusing more on social and racial justice in the foster care system.
“How we approach our advocate training and how we approach advocating for kids are some challenges my team and I are excited about,” Chandler-Cole said. “We want to make sure that what we’re doing for the kids is in their best interest and not ours.”
As the branch’s first Black CEO, Chandler-Cole hopes people start to trust the organization more and want to be more engaged. She said the issue in LA is that a lot of voices — especially from people of color — are overlooked and muted.
“I navigated the communities I’ve been a part of and there’s a lot of support and trust from the people I work with,” she said. “I know my leadership skills will help to just facilitate these new relationships that CASA has and will form.”
Chandler-Cole is launching the Three to 3,000 campaign, which aims to pair 3,000 foster children with a CASA in the next three years.
“I’m so excited about seeing more kids be paired with CASAs and I know that if I had a CASA when I was growing up, I’m pretty sure that we would have totally different outcomes and experiences,” she said.
To learn more about how to become a CASA, or other ways to volunteer and support foster youth, visit nationalcasagal.org.