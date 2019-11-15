The Central City Association announced last week that it is throwing its support behind former state senate President Pro Tem Kevin de León to replace José Huizar as the 14th district councilman.
The announcement came on Wednesday, Nov. 6, via a joint press release from the CCA and BizFed PAC, a business-focused political action committee. According to the release, both entities found de León to be the “most viable and job-friendly candidate.”
“The CCA PAC believes Kevin de León is the best candidate to represent the civic, cultural and economic heart of Los Angeles,” Edgar Khalatian, co-char of the CCA PAC said in a prepared statement.
De León, alongside fellow District 14 candidate Monica Garcia, were the lone two candidates to be invited to a CCA-sponsored candidates forum in August at the City Club.
The primary election is in March. Depending on the results of the primary, a runoff will be held in November.
