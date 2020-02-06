Downtown residents will have another chance this week to hear from the candidates for the 14th District Los Angeles City Council seat. The Little Tokyo Community Council is hosting a candidates forum on Thursday.
As of press time, four of the five candidates who qualified for the ballot in the race to replace embattled 14th District City Councilman Jose Huizar, who will be termed out in November, are set to attend. The Thursday, Feb. 6 debate will be held at 6 p.m. at the National Center for the Preservation of Democracy at the Japanese American National Museum at 100 N. Central Ave.
The lineup includes former state Senate president pro tempore Kevin de León, Los Angeles Unified School Board member Mónica Garcia, advertising executive and former Eagle Rock Neighborhood Council Vice President Cyndi Otteson and LAUSD student counselor Raquel Zamora. As of press time, the fifth candidate on the ballot, nonprofit executive John Jimenez, has not confirmed he is attending.
The debate is the latest in a series of events held around Downtown. Last month the various business improvement districts hosted all five candidates at a debate in South Park and last week, the Japanese American Community and Cultural Center hosted a district attorney’s debate organized by the Los Angeles Times and KPCC.
The 14th City Council District covers much of Downtown Los Angeles, as well as Boyle Heights, El Sereno, and parts of Highland Park. It is the largest district to represent Downtown (the Ninth District covers the southwest parts of the area, while Chinatown falls under the First District).
The primary election is set for March 3. If no candidate receives a majority of votes, the top two contenders will go to a runoff election in November.