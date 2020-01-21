Downtown residents and workers will get another chance this week to see some of the candidates vying to replace 14th District City Councilman José Huizar. A candidates forum, organized by the South Park, Historic Core, and Fashion District business improvement districts, is set for Wednesday, Jan. 22. The event will start at 6 p.m. at South Park Center at 1149 S. Hill St.
Multiple contenders for the seat are scheduled to attend, including former state Senate President pro tempore Kevin de León, Los Angeles School Board member Monica Garcia, marketing professional Cyndi Otteson, social worker Raquel Zamora and nonprofit executive John Jimenez.Former Los Angeles Downtown News editor Jon Regardie will moderate the debate.
The event is free to attend, but an RSVP is requested. The city council primary is on March 3.