Last week the Downtown-based Center Theatre Group relaunched its FreePlay program for its 2019-2020 season. FreePlay is aimed at bringing in new, youth audiences to theater and offers free tickets to anyone 25 years old or younger.
It’s the program’s second year, and applies to the Ahmanson Theatre and Mark Taper Forum at the Music Center, as well as the Kirk Douglas Theatre in Culver City. Reservations for Center Theatre Group’s September premieres, including John Leguizamo’s Latin History for Morons, opened on Aug. 28, and people can claim a ticket up to 30 minutes before a show, if they are still available.
Tickets are technically free at the box office, but there is a $5 handling fee if acquired online or by the phone. More information is at ctgla.org/freeplay.