This time next year, California Hospital Medical Center will introduce its new patient care tower to the public and the facility’s staff.
The centerpiece of a $215 million campus expansion and modernization project, it was designed to keep up with the growing and diverse needs of the greater Downtown Los Angeles community, according to Alina Moran, the chief executive officer of Dignity Health California Hospital.
The new 150,000-square-foot, four-story tower will provide added space, privacy and advanced medical technology, while greatly enhancing the hospital’s capacity and accessibility for emergency, trauma and maternity services, she explained.
All emergency beds will be in private rooms. CHMC operates the busiest private trauma center in Los Angeles, Moran said.
“It will also allow us to really attract new talent here at the hospital,” Moran said. “We’re going to expand our services and strengthen our role as a major regional teaching hospital. It will meet many different needs for the community and staff.”
The tower will have its own water supply, sewer storage and generator fuel capacity to be able to continue operating for up to 72 hours in the event of a large-scale catastrophe. This is especially critical because CHMC is a designated LA County disaster resource center.
The new tower will also house an enhanced neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), labor and delivery, and postpartum services. There will be private NICU and postpartum rooms.
The staff is hosting hard-hat tours so the staff and stakeholders can understand the dynamics of the project.
“We’re very excited,” she said. “We are one of the busiest private trauma centers in the country. Based on location, we’re right near the freeway, in the middle of Downtown, so we get a lot of trauma cases that come into our hospital.”
The $215 million campus expansion is being funded through a $165 million investment from Dignity Health and a capital campaign seeking a local philanthropic investment of $50 million. As of December, the campaign has raised over $36 million.
“We’re excited about continuing those efforts and serving the community,” Moran said. “We’ve been in this community for 130 years. To continue that legacy is a wonderful thing.”