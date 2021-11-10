City attorney Mike Feuer’s office has filed 16 misdemeanor charges against the owner and operator of Cathay Manor, a 16-story, 270-unit low-income senior citizen residential building.
Gong Donald Toy — president and CEO of the nonprofit Chinese Community on Aging (CCOA) Housing Corp. — and the CCOA are listed as the defendants, as the owner, operator and organization tied to the ownership of the residential building in Chinatown.
CCOA is an eligible and active nonprofit organization applicant for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) section 202 supportive housing for the elderly program, according to the HUD database.
The HUD senior housing program provides property applicants with capital advances to finance the construction, rehabilitation or acquisition, with or without rehabilitation of structures, that will serve as supportive housing for very low-income elderly persons and provides rent subsidies for the projects to help make them affordable, HUD’s website states.
Occupancy for properties like Cathay Manor that are a part of the section 202 program are open to any low-income household with at least one member being 62 years old or older at the time of initial occupancy.
Toy was charged because two elevators were allegedly out of service, despite city orders to fix them, and he failed to test and maintain them in accordance with fire safety protocols. He has been cited by Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) for fire protection violations, Feuer said.
Toy could not be reached for a statement about the city’s filed charges against him and CCOA.
“(Cathay Manor’s) two elevators have not been functioning for days, and that’s not right,” Feuer said.
“It is outrageous that vulnerable senior citizens that live in a 16-story high-rise are, essentially, trapped in their (apartment) units. They have endured multiple days without any elevator service.”
The investigation started with an anonymous complaint made to a Los Angeles Department of Building and Safety (DBS) official on Sept. 1. DBS handles building- and safety-related issues, including inspections, safety code enforcement, construction and building repair permits.
During the DBS inspector’s visit to Cathay Manor on Sept. 1, it was confirmed that the elevators were out of service and an order was issued to repair them. One of the elevators was then repaired prior to the next DBS inspection a week later.
In mid-October, DBS received another complaint and confirmed that the elevators were, again, inoperable and they have remained that way, even after many confirmations and issued orders from DBS to fix them.
Feuer said under current city law, building operators are required to have at least one operable passenger elevator servicing residents of a building. The city’s 16 charges filed against Toy and CCOA each carry a $1,000 penalty and up to six months in jail, according to Feuer.
“We’ve filed these charges and we’re going to seek conditions associated with the release of the individuals on their own recognizance that will include the requirement that they adhere to the city’s law,” he said.
Feuer said the city is trying to get Toy to comply and repair the elevators and other building safety issues on his own. The city is also exploring alternative steps by working with elevator repair operators, pending Toy’s failure to act.
However, “there is a not a complete solution yet for the people living (in Cathay Manor),” Feuer said.
Cam Ngoc Truong, 80, and Ly Tran, 72, are Cathay Manor residents living on the eighth floor in the 16-story building, and they hope the elevators are fixed soon.
Truong and Tran share similar experiences about the building’s elevators and other problems with the property, with each other and with other tenants in the building, and many of the tenants, like Truong and Tran, speak very little English.
Truong has lived in the building for 11 years and said that it’s “difficult” and tiring for her to travel up and down the stairs. She is concerned how she will take the stairs if she is ill. Truong cries sometimes because it’s hard for her to have to constantly take the stairs at her age, she said.
Ly Tran’s experience has not been much different. She said her experience with both of the building’s elevators being inoperable has been inconvenient and uncomfortable. Tran said the residents on the 16th floor must feel trapped in their apartment.
Tran said she hopes the laundry room also opens soon. It’s operational, but without an elevator, it becomes hard for residents to carry their laundry up and down the stairs.
Councilmember Gil Cedillo, District 1, issued a statement concerning the safety and access for seniors and tenants living in Cathay Manor, not long after Feuer’s Oct. 28 news conference.
Cedillo acknowledged global supply chain issues, which make it difficult to gain access to parts. In this case, however, the elevator company is no longer in business.
The councilmember noted that his office, along with the Housing Department, Department of Building and Safety, previously tried to fix the elevator, but it was inspected and tagged as being noncompliant because the elevator did not stop appropriately on certain floors.
Cedillo began to work on immediate solutions with “the appropriate city departments, including the Housing Department, Department of Building and Safety, and the City Attorney’s Civil Branch to have one elevator in operation,” he said.
Cedillo said that the city is working on “getting one elevator manually operated while the second elevator will be modernized. We hope to have a manual operator within the next 48 hours,” he said.
Feuer’s comments were consistent with Cedillo’s, in that his office has been reaching out to relevant city departments to “determine what the city can do to grapple with this issue. There are steps underway to try to evaluate these things that never should have gotten to this stage,” he said.
“This, for the people living in Cathay Manor, is a crisis. I have to say, for those of us that have older relatives, it’s hard not feel personally about this issue,” Feuer said.