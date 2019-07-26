A meeting to discuss the long-gestating First and Broadway Park will take place in Downtown on Monday, July 29, at 6 p.m.
Organized by the office of 14th District City Councilman José Huizar and the Department of Recreation and Parks, the meeting will be in the Deaton Conference Room of the Los Angeles Police Department’s headquarters building at 100 W. First St.
The event will include updates on the design of the proposed park, and community members will have the opportunity to ask questions and provide feedback.
The park, just south of Grand Park and west of City Hall, had been scheduled to break ground in the fall, but that has been pushed back due to funding shortfalls. According to a report from Recreation and Parks, the price of the project is now close to $28 million.
The park is being funded partly through Quimby fees, which are paid by developers for the creation of green space.
No RSVP is required for the meeting.
