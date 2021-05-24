David Maldonado and Noah Reich are stunned by the number of deaths — from coronavirus and otherwise — in 2020.
The founders of Classroom of Compassion share stories of families’ deceased loved ones through “Los Angeles: I Hope U Know How Loved U Are,” an installation at Little Tokyo Car Wash, 647 Mateo Street.
It runs from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. until Monday, May 31, when the duo hopes to find another location for it. When the car wash is closed, the public is invited to see it from across the street or the sidewalk.
“This initiative is essentially a public memorial that we set up in the Arts District of Downtown LA,” Maldonado said.
“It’s dedicated to reflecting and honoring the lives and stories of those we lost in Los Angeles starting in January 2020. A lot of our traditions and practices that we often engage in were obstructed or downsized during the pandemic. We wanted to create a space alongside ‘We Rise,’ which is a monthlong mental health initiative that the Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health puts on every May.”
Los Angeles residents who have lost someone in 2020 can submit their stories to losangeleslovestory.com.
“That’s the submission portal for anyone who has lost a family, loved one, relative, friend or acquaintance,” Maldonado said. “They’re able to submit a photo, a name and anything else they would like to say to reflect and share that us as a community can benefit from.
“It was important to give the people that opportunity to let this person shine. The wealth of love that has been captured is just an honor that people have been willing to trust us to reflect on their loved ones.”
The photos are used to create a looping in memoriam video that projects on a screen embedded in the altar and on a microsite that will function as a virtual form of the work. An accompanying series of online public programs will activate the work throughout its presentation.
Classroom of Compassion is an LA-based floral and creative arts organization dedicated to teaching and sharing the restorative and artistic practice of compassion and self-compassion.
Their work is dedicated to inspiring and imagining a future that supports the mental wellness of all communities. Maldonado is a Guatemalan American multidisciplinary artist born, raised and living in Los Angeles.
“I grew up, maybe, two blocks from the epicenter of the Northridge earthquake,” Maldonado said.
“Our city was in ruins. I remember FEMA setting up in a parking lot down the street. The response from the community was, ‘We all have each other’s backs.’”
He was inspired to be charitable when he heard this Mr. Rogers quote: “Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping.” Maldonado grasped that thought. The “Los Angeles: I Hope U Know How Loved U Are” installation is the couple’s way of “being there for our city as best as we could in this moment.”
“I’ve always been inspired by the kindness of Mr. Rogers and that quote,” Maldonado said. “I think, for me, it just came naturally to want to be in service of a greater community or a greater cause. Growing up, I was very shy, reserved and quiet. It was usually, during these moments of being a part of something bigger, when my personality started coming out. Like-minded people made it more comfortable.”