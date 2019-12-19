The financial advisory and consulting firm Andersen Los Angeles is relocating its offices from deep in the Financial District to the CityNational2Cal building at 350 S. Grand Ave. The CIM Group, which owns the 52-story office tower, said that Andersen will take 45,000 square feet of office space, spread over two floors in the building. Terms of the lease were not disclosed, only that it is a “long-term” agreement.
“CityNational2Cal is situated in the heart of downtown Los Angeles in a premier location that will bring new energy and enthusiasm to our office employees,” Daniel Lopez, office managing director of the Andersen Los Angeles office said in a prepared statement.
CIM and JLL represented the owner, while Newmark Knight Frank represented Andersen. The company is expected to relocate in mid 2020.