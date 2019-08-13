The office of the City Controller is primarily known for audits and handling fiduciary matters. Now, it’s also a source for summer entertainment.
Controller Ron Galperin last week released a new online database that catalogs more than 800 city-owned parks, programs and services open during the summer months, with a healthy number of options in Downtown Los Angeles.
Dubbed Summer Fun in L.A., it is geared toward people seeking family-friendly activities, and the Downtown sites include the Central Library, City Hall, Grand Hope Park and the Los Angeles Theatre Center.
“Everyone who lives in or visits Los Angeles knows that landmarks like the Griffith Observatory and the L.A. Zoo are wonderful summer destinations, but there are hundreds of other exciting activities throughout the City,” Galperin said in a prepared statement.
The map is at lacontroller.org/summerfun.
©Los Angeles Downtown News 2019