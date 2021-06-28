Data storage company CoreSite recently opened its new data center Downtown, making it the third data center in Los Angeles.
CoreSite is a real estate investment company with multiple data centers to provide secure, high-performance data storage and interconnection services for businesses.
“We own and operate data centers across the U.S., and we basically design the highest level of uptime and resilience in a data center as we possibly can,” said Mailie Kaiser, senior vice president of sales.
The newest data center, known as LA3, is a standalone building next to the second data center LA2 at 900 N. Alameda Street in the historic U.S. Postal Terminal Annex building.
It’s also the first building that was constructed exclusively for CoreSite, whereas other centers were moved into renovated, already existing buildings. Scott Johnson is a design partner of Johnson Fain, the company that designed LA3, and said the building itself has a modern design.
“We wanted to compliment the neighborhood and the historic LA2 building, but we didn’t want to do a mission-style building,” Johnson said.
“It’s a fun building, and we tried to make it scale with the adjacent buildings while also graphically interesting.”
The LA3 data center is a 180,000-square-foot building connected to the LA2 building, but it operates as its own standalone campus.
Kaiser said any industry can benefit from using a data center’s services. She said more companies are also seeing the importance and necessity of outsourcing companies to store data in data centers.
“The cost of capital to maintain a data center is extremely expensive,” she said. “They don’t have the same kind of reliability if it’s just sitting in a storage closet or an office, but companies also need to interconnect applications and workloads with other providers or partners. That’s where we are going to help them out.”
Kaiser said there are three things that are critical to a company that is looking to outsource data infrastructure: accessibility, reliability and connectivity.
The LA data centers primarily focus on media and entertainment data, along with gaming and international networks with customers like AT&T and Verizon. But CoreSite also has customers in health care, financial technologies and social media.
“There really isn’t anyone excluded,” Kaiser said. “Anyone that’s running a business has a need for a data center.”
Kaiser said the new building is a great testament to technology and the growth of the data industry and digital infrastructure industry because companies are seeing more and more requirements for more room to store information.
“We look forward to filling our building with all customers’ data and information and, at some point, build another one,” she said.