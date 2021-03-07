As the pandemic continues to run its course, homeless people continue to be affected by COVID-19 at disproportionate rates — all while hotel rooms nearby remain vacant.
In early February, the Biden administration announced its commitment to provide additional Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) funds to reimburse 100% of the cost of housing the most vulnerable individuals within homeless populations in hotel and motel rooms until September under a state program called Project Roomkey.
The Los Angeles Business Council (LABC) called on Mayor Eric Garcetti and the city council on Feb. 19 to seize this opportunity to get the most at-risk individuals within the unhoused community off of the streets as the devastating impacts of COVID-19 persist.
The LABC stated it wants the city government to “aggressively pursue a target of 15,000 hotel rooms” to house homeless seniors as well as unhoused individuals with underlying health conditions. To stimulate the effort, the LABC recommended the city request an advance on the reimbursements.
“We urge you to act fast to explore options for renting vastly more hotel and motel rooms and bringing our unhoused Angelenos safely indoors,” the LABC wrote in a letter to Garcetti. “Opportunities like this don’t come along often. We must take full advantage of it.”
The Los Angeles Business Council has a mission of impacting public policy and advocating for progress in the city within the sectors of housing, transportation, energy, international trade and economic development by utilizing the combined power of business and government.
Los Angeles has an inventory of around 100,000 hotel and motel rooms, with occupancy rates “hovering at or below 50%,” according to official information from LABC.
It also mentions the rates of homelessness and deaths in the city.
“There are more than 41,000 Angelenos suffering on the streets of our city today, and tens of thousands more in the County. Deaths on the streets are up 74% in 2021 compared to the same time frame in 2020, with an average of five deaths each day.”
Project Roomkey began in April and is a collaborative initiative under state and county governments to get the most vulnerable individuals within the homeless community housed in vacant hotels.
With this program, around 4,000 homeless people were housed in hotels and motels across the county.
However, the reimbursements from FEMA at this time only covered 75% of the costs for placing the homeless in hotel and motel rooms, leaving state and local governments to cover the rest.
“Getting 4,000 people off the street and into some form of housing during a pandemic when we’ve been really stressed to house people is a great success story,” said Jessica Lall, president and CEO of Central City Association (CCA).
CCA is an advocacy organization that represents over 300 businesses, nonprofits and trade associates with a big focus on the issues impacting Downtown Los Angeles.
The CCA and the Los Angeles Business Council came together with other organizations to write a collaborative letter urging Garcetti to make use of the additional funding to house the city’s most vulnerable homeless individuals.
However, the letter also voices the importance of working with willing and participating hotel and motel operators rather than commandeering in order to provide flexibility during a time when businesses are struggling as well.
“We wholeheartedly support Project Roomkey and its objective; however, we wish to make clear that we do not support the City, or any other government agency, commandeering properties to achieve program expansion,” the letter states in bolded lettering.
It states the success of Project Roomkey depends on willing private sector partners, governments and “highly skilled homeless service providers” and that there should be coordination and cooperation across the nonprofit, private, labor and business sectors.
When the city commandeers hotels, it pays fair market value to cover the costs. However, “Project Roomkey can and should expand with willing partners,” the letter states.
Greater San Fernando Valley Chamber of Commerce, Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, Los Angeles Area Chamber of Commerce and Valley Industry & Commerce Association were also part of this collaborative letter dated Feb. 23.
In an interview with Los Angeles Downtown News, Lall went into more detail, as she explained how each organization is very supportive of Project Roomkey, and the ACC is “happy to see the Biden administration provide 100% for the cost to support this program.”
However, she emphasized, “We believe flexibility is key.”
It’s important to work with willing or interested hotel operators, and the flexibility will allow each operator to “decide what’s the best solution for them,” Lall said.
It’s also vital to educate hotel operators and others to encourage them to take advantage of the opportunities this program offers, she added.
The additional funds from Project Roomkey are important incentives, Lall stated.
Prioritizing and providing support to the homeless community’s most vulnerable individuals while also bringing revenue to businesses facing the devastating financial impact of COVID-19 goes hand in hand with taking care of people’s basic needs and protecting public health, she said.
“We think it’s a great program because it shows what can be done when the public and the private sector come together and act with a sense of urgency,” she said.
Project Roomkey creates “pathways to get the most vulnerable folks off the street, into a home where they’re less likely to get COVID — and, more importantly, to get the kind of services they need to get them into a permanent living.”