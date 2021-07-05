Councilmember Mitch O’Farrell, the chair of the Los Angeles City Council’s Energy, Climate Change, Environmental Justice, and the Los Angeles River Committee, led the council in a unanimous vote that will bring comprehensive street engagement, hygiene and services to homeless encampments, effective Sept. 1.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the city’s Comprehensive Cleaning and Rapid Engagement Plus (CARE+) program was temporarily suspended last year. As the pandemic eases, businesses reopen and activity increases in Los Angeles, there have been growing calls for city sidewalks and streets to remain clean, safe and passable, while also ensuring there is compassionate, effective outreach to people experiencing homelessness.
“All Angelenos — housed and unhoused — deserve clear and fair protocols regarding shared public spaces,” O’Farrell said. “The updated CARE+ program includes comprehensive services paired with thoughtful strategies for street engagement and outreach to people experiencing homelessness.
“We must lead with compassion toward the unhoused, while still ensuring that the city can maintain its core duties of keeping public spaces safe and clean for everyone. There is nothing compassionate or humane about allowing homeless individuals to live in squalor on city sidewalks, and the refined CARE+ protocols will make for a better, safer, cleaner city for housed and unhoused Angelenos.”
The updated CARE+ program will include enhanced street engagement strategies, such as outreach from trained professionals and service providers, voluntary trash disposal options, tent exchange and distribution, EZ-Up tents, and distribution of sanitary kits and bottled water to unhoused individuals.
COVID-19 vaccinations and testing will also be administered, as available. Outreach will be paired and coordinated with the services provided by Los Angeles Sanitation and Environment (LASAN) through its Livability Services Division (LSD). As part of the updates, LSD will add four management positions, and LSD staff will be trained and re-trained in mental health awareness, de-escalation techniques, and legal guidance and review.
The program will officially resume on Sept. 1, allowing time for preparation by LASAN and for ample outreach and education to unhoused Angelenos living on city sidewalks.