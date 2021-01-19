Newly elected Councilman Kevin de León introduced a plan to address one of Los Angeles’s most pressing issues: homelessness.
“While many of us continue at home the reality is that there are over 41,000 Angelenos who cannot because home is not somewhere that they rent or that they pay a mortgage on, but rather it’s a tent on a street, an alleyway, a park (or) near a freeway,” de León said.
The city has one of the highest homeless counts in all of the United States. In the 2020 homelessness count, which was taken before the COVID-19 pandemic, LA recorded 41,290 homeless, a 16% increase from 2019.
His plan, named “A Way Home,” introduces a package of nine motions aimed at addressing homelessness, which may see a dramatic increase after the economic downturn caused by COVID-19. The motions call for 25,000 new homeless housing units — nearly double the current amount — by 2025. De León’s set of motions have garnered support from several other council members: Nithya Raman, Monica Rodriguez and Mitch O’Farrell.
According to de León, the city has lacked “a clearly defined objective” when trying to solve homelessness.
“Sadly, our great city has lacked what I call a ‘Northstar,’ a clearly defined objective, and a timeline for achieving that objective,” de León said. “By introducing a comprehensive plan, we are providing a way for the people we represent to hold us accountable for delivering results.”
The motions hope to address the complicated city policies and regulations that have hampered the construction of housing units for the homeless. One motion hopes to find any available city-owned properties which can be converted to temporary or permanent housing. In addition to the flagship 25,000 housing units, de León hopes to continue Project Roomkey, a state initiative that granted $750 million to house homeless people in hotels and motels.
The council member also wants to evaluate the controversially slow construction of projects funded by Proposition HHH.
The measure is a $1.2 billion initiative voted by LA residents to address homelessness by creating housing projects across the city. In four years, it has created 489 units.
“We really need to rethink the HHH program,” said Mary Leslie, president of the Los Angeles Business Council. “There have been terrific successes and many people have built very good units of housing, but there are real challenges in that program.”
According to de León, the project hopes to get the backing of county, state and federal officials.
“Our ‘Northstar’ must be a goal around which everyone — city, county, state and federal partners — will organize and work to achieve,” said de León.
The bill received support from members of the state legislature, as Assemblyman Miguel Santiago and state Sen. Maria Elena Durazo expressed their support during the press conference.
“Make no mistake this will be our city’s most ambitious public initiatives,” de León said. “It will be very difficult. It will be tough, but it must be done."