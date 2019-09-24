In a 3-2 vote on Tuesday, Sept. 17, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors agreed to file an amicus brief with the United States Supreme Court to overturn the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals’ decision on the Martin v. City of Boise case.
The Ninth Circuit’s ruling, given in September 2018, found that laws making it illegal to sleep on the street overnight when there is not adequate shelter available constituted “cruel and unusual” punishment and violated the Eighth Amendment. The decision applies to the Ninth Circuit’s jurisdiction of the western United States, including California.
Last week’s Board of Supervisors motion, drafted by Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger, argued that unless Martin was overturned by the Supreme Court, it would leave the county “powerless” to address camping in public spaces.
In a statement after the vote, First District Supervisor Hilda Solis, who voted against the motion alongside Third District Supervisor Sheila Kuehl, said that a reversal of the Boise ruling could lead to displacement of homeless individuals and would undermine the County’s efforts to fight homelessness.
