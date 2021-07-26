In wake of the housing crisis that is poised to only get worse because of COVID-19, Los Angeles County built a temporary housing site for people experiencing homelessness.
Located in Chinatown a mile away from the Twin Towers Correctional Facility, the Hilda L. Solis Care First Village was built on land originally acquired for a new Men’s Central Jail.
“What once was supposed to be a staging area to build a new Men’s Central Jail will now serve as a safe space to address the housing, mental and behavioral health needs of our residents experiencing homelessness,” said Board of Supervisors chair Hilda L. Solis, who authored the motion to build the facilities. “I am proud of what we have been able to accomplish, and that is re-imagining Los Angeles County with steps toward our commitment towards realizing a Care First, Jail Last model.”
The 60,500-square-foot campus boasts 232 private units — with their own bathrooms — across six buildings and has a 6,000-square-foot administrative building containing a full-service kitchen, dining, laundry and administrative spaces for employees. The campus also contains a dog park. The campus will be managed by the Weingart Center Association.
The project cost an estimated $57 million and was mostly paid for with federal Cares Act Coronavirus relief funding. The HSCFV was finished in a remarkable five months by using modular design components. Typically, it takes two to three years for a project of this size to be finished.
When principal architect Tim Ballard and his colleagues heard that the deadline was five months out, he thought his general contractor Mike Funderberg was insane for accepting the contract.
“People thought Mike had lost his mind,” Ballard said. “But it became infectious, like, ‘Well Jesus, if Mike said we can do it we can do it.’”
Funderberg, vice president of construction firm Bernards, believed that the prefabricated modular units helped the workers meet the aggressive deadline.
“Traditional commercial construction on a project of this type is very linear,” he said. “What offsite modular construction allows you to do is start to do multiple things at the same time… We’re able to do a lot of things at once and compress the schedule.”
The structures were built with repurposed shipping containers stacked on top of each other. Shipping containers have become a go-to choice for modular design because they are abundant, easy to transport, have predictable costs and recycle leftover products.
“There’s a huge surplus of shipping containers that arrive here on those big ships and to send them back empty doesn’t make a lot of sense,” said Ballard. “There are many projects that are using repurposed shipping containers because they’re in great abundance. They have certain advantages to (building and moving quickly).”
The single occupant rooms provide residents not only safety from COVID-19 but also provide them with a private space and stem away from the traditional multi-bed rooms in shelters.
The rooms in the two structures built from the repurposed shipping containers are 160 square feet and the ones in trailers are 170 square feet, both much smaller than a typical studio apartment.
“The desire was to have everything you needed: a restroom, shower, bed all in one compact unit,” said Ballard.
To combat any heating issues stemming from living in a metal box in the middle of Los Angeles, the workers installed individual air conditioner units and placed insulation to compensate for any heat gained from the steel.
“That was of critical importance,” said Funderberg. “It also makes practical sense from a comfort standpoint for each individual person.”
The HSCFV opened in April. All 232 beds were filled by May.
“It was a privilege to work on a team where every single person was focused on making this happen,” said Ballard. “This happened in an amazingly short period of time and it’s providing services.”