At 8 years old, Noah Reich took a handful of pills and went to bed. As his eyes closed, he thought he made the right decision.
Ashamed of his sexual orientation and after the 1998 murder of Matthew Shepard — a gay college student who was beaten, tortured and left for dead — Reich wanted to spare his family the grief and decided to try suicide.
“I had learned from all these different authority figures that being gay was unacceptable — that it would bring harm to my family or to my loved ones” recalled Reich, now 31 and living in Encino, California, with his partner David Maldonado. “And so, as a little kid, I ended up taking a handful of pills with the intent of not waking up.”
Fortunately, Reich woke up. Tucked into his “blankie” — which always protected him from the monsters of the night — his first sight as he awoke were his mother’s eyes and smile.
“At some point, my mom had tucked me into my blankie,” said Reich. “I remember waking up and just seeing my mom’s eyes and smile. In that moment, I knew how loved I was.”
Reich carried this loving feeling throughout his life and decided to share it with everyone, through his nonprofit Classroom of Compassion. With his partner Maldonado, Reich first spread the message of love at the 2018 Los Angeles Pride Parade.
“We found that, for us, creating a space and creating a practice where we can honor the lives that we’re losing in this American story, that became something that we knew was more and more important by the day,” Reich said.
Saddened by the suicides of Kate Spade and Anthony Bourdain, and as the second anniversary of the Pulse nightclub attack approached, the pair made a memorial with an important message.
They took to the streets of West Hollywood with a banner made out of baby blankets, some with patterns of baby birds and lions, with a message spelled out with silver balloons: “I Hope U Know How Loved U Are.”
“It’s this reminder that you are worthy of love, you are worthy of care just as you are,” Reich said. “I think that’s become our rallying cry and our reminder from community to community that you are worthy of love, you are worthy of being here and that we need you here and that humanity needs you here.”
In the years following their debut at the LA Pride Parade, Maldonado and Reich continued to spread that message through memorials at sites of mass shootings such as Newtown, Connecticut, Las Vegas and Pittsburgh.
“With our altarpieces and our memorials, we’re really trying to just reclaim that public space,” said Maldonado. “So often it’s drenched in tragedy.”
“With all of our memorial pieces, we hope to just remind people of the humanity of each of these stories,” Reich added.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, their work and memorials slowed down as the two sheltered in place. Soon they realized the privilege they had. They felt gifted “with the ability and the means” to keep themselves safe indoors while many didn’t have that luxury. Like many others, in the summer of 2020, they decided to hit the streets to protest and also continued their work by creating memorials for Breonna Taylor, George Floyd and, more locally, Anthony McClain and Juan Carlos Hernandez.
Hernandez, a community college student, disappeared after he clocked out at VIP Collective, a cannabis dispensary in South LA. Fearing the worst, his mother Yajaira Hernandez launched a public information campaign in hopes that someone would find her son.
From September to November, law enforcement searched for the missing student. They finally found him in a shallow grave near dozens of miles away Barstow.
“A lot of times the family (doesn’t) have access to their loved ones’ bodies,” said Maldonado.
While Yajaira still did not have access to her son’s body, Maldonado and Reich hoped to give her closure with a memorial.
The couple created a memorial Downtown on the historic Olvera St. to honor the young man’s life.
“His mother reached out, and she just expressed her eternal gratitude,” said Maldonado. “She hadn’t had access to her son’s body.”
The altar, like the many other memorials the couple has made, is relatively simple yet reverent. In the case of Hernandez, his picture posted on a wooden frame was surrounded by flowers and candles. This simple gesture, with accompanying vigil, gave his mother the closure she needed.
“She described it as that closure of having a physical representation of Juan Carlos and being able to mourn him in that way,” said Maldonado. “The altarpiece specifically has been really healing for the family.”
Even though 2020 had been traumatic for many including Maldonado and Reich, the couple believed that it was their job to forge on ahead and spread this message of love even more so.
“Compassion is being in touch with the suffering of the world and reaching out in some way in hopes to alleviate the suffering of another,” Reich said.
“That need for love, that need to remind people of love, that message of care and that reminder to care for one another and to care for ourselves — we have found (it) to be more and more necessary.”