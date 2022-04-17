As this fiscal year comes to a close, it is paramount to take into account every cost and purchase as some may be eligible for tax-deductions. There are a number of ways to reduce end-of-year tax bills, some of which are surprising but legitimate.
Whether you haven’t filed your taxes just yet or for those determined to start the next fiscal year off strong, being aware of certain costs and purchases will possibly help you reduce your taxes.
DTLA CPA Dennis Duban of DLD Accountancy, LLP motivates his clients to consider a number of often overlooked items while filing their taxes this month.
For people who have already filed their tax returns this year, Duban said this information is still essential. After all, the more people can prepare, the better the tax-filing experience will be for next year.
“Filing taxes and keeping track of every single payment or purchase can be overwhelming,” Duban said.
“That’s why it’s so important to start early. As I always tell my clients, it’s not just April that you need to focus on tax return preparation. By building a mental list of key purchases to keep record of now, you’ll save yourself time, stress and money in next year’s tax season.”
Here are a few of the most important deduction-eligible costs that Duban believes are overlooked:
Clean energy
Installing technology like solar panels and energy efficiency appliances (a new washer, dryer or toilet, for example) can be rewarded with credits from some state governments.
Health, wellness and family planning
“Purchases made to improve one’s health are often costly,” Duban said. “Thankfully, many are also eligible for deductions, which helps incentivize and reward us for getting - and keeping - healthy.”
For people looking to quit smoking, the use of nicotine patches, smoking cessation aids or programs may qualify for deductions. The same goes for weight loss items and services - items or services used to reduce cholesterol, improve heart rate or lose weight for any physician-diagnosed disease may be eligible.
Adaptive equipment such as hearing aids, crutches or wheelchairs can qualify for tax deductions. Additionally, buying, training and maintaining a service animal can be deducted as well.
And fertility enhancement has become eligible for medical expense deductions - the cost of in vitro fertilization (IVF), artificial insemination and the temporary storage of eggs and/or sperm all qualify for deductions.
Home offices
“With so many people continuing to work from home, either entirely remotely or in a hybrid model, spending on and for the home continues to remain at a high,” Duban said. “But what people don’t know is that home offices and purchases related to working from home are often deductible, and can help these people save money when they file their taxes.”
Duban said self-employed individuals that use a room in the home exclusively for business can deduct a pro-rata share of the costs of renting or owning a home, including rent or mortgage, insurance, utilities, maintenance and repairs.
Even house plants can qualify as a business expense, Duban said, if purchased to improve a home office.
Filing correctly
With all this in mind, as a way to ensure that everything is correct, Duban still recommends talking to a trusted financial adviser before filing these taxes.
“The language of taxes can be intentionally confusing,” Duban said. “Especially if you’re filing a claim that’s different from previous years due to a professional or lifestyle change, be sure to do your research and walk through everything with a financial adviser.”
To learn more about Dennis Duban, CPA and DLD Accountancy LLP, visit https://www.dldcpas.com.