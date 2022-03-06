In a year when over 40,000 people experienced homelessness in the city of Los Angeles and 60,000 in the county, the 2022 mayoral election comes at a crucial time in the city’s history.
LA mayoral candidate Craig Greiwe pledged to use his business-centric background to rebuild the city with a series of ambitious programs, without raising taxes and breaking the cycle of “broken leadership” in LA.
Greiwe raised $100,000 for his campaign in the first month for his plan to address homelessness, housing affordability, corruption and post-pandemic economic recovery,
“I have never wanted to run for office in my life, because I focused on my business career and on doing good work in my both my career and in my private life by serving on the boards of different nonprofits and creating movements that brought real change,” said Greiwe, the former chief strategy officer for Rogers & Cowan PMK.
“Especially in the middle of the pandemic when I created programs that saved tens of thousands of small businesses for my clients, my goal was to make a better world through my work.”
As a marketing executive and co-founder of the civic engagement nonprofit Rise Together, Greiwe was asked by many to run for mayor and become a “common ground” candidate. He brushed it aside because he wasn’t a career politician.
“I’m only interested in being the mayor of LA,” Greiwe said. “As the only outsider in the race, I am not beholden to anyone except the people of this city. And it will be the first time in 80 years that we have a mayor in that position. We’ve only had a series of career politicians who have used that office as a steppingstone for whatever came next. I am only interested in being mayor and in fixing this city.”
He helps major Fortune 500 companies realign their resources to reach their goals, but Greiwe said his upbringing was in stark contrast to his success.
Before moving to Los Angeles, Greiwe grew up in poverty in rural Indiana, experiencing the struggles of food and housing insecurity. At the age of 14, he was abandoned and left to fend for himself, a moment that was as traumatic as it was formative for him.
“It was a journey that no one should ever have to go through and that people have to go through far too often today,” Greiwe said. “And I know what that’s like, how painful and stressful that is. I know what it’s like to run out of money with no resources and no one to call, to be on the edge of homelessness and fall asleep hungry at night. And that left me with an abiding sense of empathy for anyone who is struggling. I don’t know everyone’s struggle, but I know struggle, and it has also left me with a belief in hard work and helping hands over handouts.”
Greiwe left for school between 5:30 and 6 a.m., then worked after school until midnight so he could buy food at Walmart. He purchased the cheapest sandwich at the deli and split it in half so could eat it over two dinners.
His small-town community — including teachers and friends — offered him warm meals and advice, much of which related to attending university.
“It was one small step forward after another, and I ended up out here in Los Angeles at USC,” Greiwe said. “It’s one of the richest universities in the country, and I was blown away by the institutions and often blown away by the privilege of many people that I was surrounded by and the world that they didn’t know.”
He graduated with honors USC and, subsequently, Columbia Law School. Although he moved to the East Coast for his studies, Los Angeles held a special place in Greiwe’s heart.
“I had never had a family before I came to LA,” Greiwe said. “I was adopted after college by native Angelenos. They’re my family, so the very existence of my life and the people that I love the most is tied up in moving to and being a part of LA. My passion for this city is because the dreams that I’ve been able to fulfill in my life came from the opportunities that this city provided to me.”
Greiwe, however, was troubled by the changes he saw in the city. He said he felt that the opportunities provided to him were no longer offered to those from impoverished backgrounds such as his own.
“When I moved here, there was a sense that any dream was possible, not that the city would crush any dream,” he said.
“It doesn’t matter where you are in LA, it’s this vibrant fabric of communities that have fostered each other for decades but are now being ripped apart by a corrupt city governance system that gets in the way of communities. It gets in the way of people, so my passion for LA is about moving us forward to get us back to a place where this city serves its communities instead of breaking them down.”
If elected, Greiwe said he hopes to bring core principles from his background in business to government, such as accountability, knowledge of where money is spent and confirmation that money is spent productively, and the implementation of programs that have been proved to work in other cities. By marrying these principles, Greiwe is confident that he will effectively combat homelessness, post-pandemic economic recovery and corruption.
Homelessness
According to Community Solutions, a nonprofit working to achieve a lasting end to homelessness across the United States, 98 cities are participating in its “Built for Zero” movement and 14 cities have already ended homelessness.
Greiwe insists that the tactics utilized by these “functional zero” cities can be successfully applied to Los Angeles and that the solution isn’t solely reached by how much money is spent but by how money is spent.
“The city of LA is already projected to spend $8.6 billion on homelessness over the next three years, while my plan calls for spending just over $5 billion,” Greiwe said about his budgeted plan, which has been cited in the Los Angeles City Health Commission’s annual report.
“That’s a 30% reduction. My math could be off by 100%, except it’s not, as it’s been vetted by economists in the Army Corps of Engineers, but my math could be off by 100% and I would still spend less money than LA’s already projected to spend.”
One of the first steps in Greiwe’s plan is to create a real-time database that would expand on LA’s homelessness count to include who is homeless, where they are, and what they need at any given time.
“We treat the single mother of two who needs to get back on her feet the same way we do somebody who needs 24/7 mental health care, and that’s wrong,” Greiwe said. “You have to know people’s needs and you have to fit those needs with real-time data.”
Greiwe’s next step would be to implement a 24/7 hotline that could help prevent people from becoming homeless. It would partner those in need with caseworkers who can meet the gap in people’s rent and work with them over the course of the next sixth months to help them build financial stability.
“It is 10 times more cost effective to keep someone in their home than it is to get them off the streets,” Greiwe explained. “If you have a home today, you need to have a home tomorrow. Over $100 million in rental assistance went unused because the process was so arcane and difficult to access. In my case, you’re talking about a direct hotline that’s easy to access with a human being on-site the next day.”
The final primary stage of Greiwe’s plan looks to focus on building 20,000 semi-private shelter-based beds in city-owned and city-controlled land at a cost of no more than $10,000 per person including service costs and 10,000 transitional supportive housing units such as “tiny homes” at a maximum cost of $30,000 per person including service costs.
To address issues of mental health and addiction, Greiwe also plans to construct 12,000 shared collaborative housing units at an average cost of $5,000 per person and 5,000 new residential mental health beds in addition to 500 substance abuse beds at the county of Los Angeles general hospital on 1200 State Street.
“Those numbers get 50% of the people off the streets in the first nine months,” Greiwe declared. “Ending homelessness is possible. Other cities have done it, and we need to take the lessons proven to work and apply them here.”
By using real-time data, a 24/7 hotline to prevent people from becoming homeless, and a concrete program that focuses on immediate and transitional supportive housing all together, Greiwe is confident that Los Angeles’ homelessness crisis can be solved.
COVID-19 response
While the outbreak of COVID-19 has generated a series of health and economic crises across the country, Greiwe said he believes that the hardship and instability felt by the public health sector can act as an opportunity for a beneficial reset on how the city of LA addresses public health, with proper funding and transparency at its core.
“We’ve long needed to readdress public health,” Greiwe said. “The city needs its own health department. We cannot be subject to the whims of the county and the board of supervisors. The reality is that we need independent governance for our city, and we need control over our own city’s health and wellness.”
Greiwe promises to fully fund the LA City Health Commission from day one and will ensure that the economy remains open by exploring a waiver of the city’s small-business tax by moving from a gross receipts tax to a net receipts tax, meaning that businesses would pay taxes on every dollar they make in profit instead of every dollar they take in.
“We cannot be in a position where we are playing games with people’s very existence,” Greiwe said. “The reality is the vaccine and treatments are readily available. This virus is endemic. The people who need help can get it, but we have got to move forward as a society with honesty and transparency. And that includes both our schools and businesses being open.”
Greiwe wants to focus on implementing zero-interest innovation loans to help small, struggling businesses grow and thrive while also creating a city innovation fund, a $100 million a year installation put into a venture capital fund to fund startups within Los Angeles with the vision of turning the city into the country’s technological center.
“The city could actually take a stake in those startups,” Greiwe explained. “Imagine if we had taken a stake in the early days of Snapchat and Facebook, how much that would be worth. We’d be cutting taxes and increasing social programs at the same time. Those are just a few of the resources that we would create.”
He also plans a 24/7 hotline for struggling small businesses navigate the city’s resources so they know where to go and what to do. While Greiwe acknowledges 311 is an important resource, he believes it’s not enough for small businesses.
Corruption
Greiwe said the city has to address vital issues and enact effective change. That is the prominence of corruption within varying levels of Los Angeles’ governance.
“Not only have there been three city councilmembers under indictment in the last 20 months, three members of city council voted to let a member under indictment keep his authority,” Greiwe said. “You have to ask yourself why they did that. It’s that five additional members of city council are still under active investigation. You’re talking about a majority of city council under investigation or under indictment. This is a corrupt city in America, and they will stop at nothing to stay that way.”
According to Greiwe, many parts of LA are failing because its leaders are failing, and this election is a unique opportunity for Angelenos to use their voice and show complete intolerance to corruption at any level of leadership.
“More people will vote in this city than ever before,” Greiwe said. “New municipal voters will outnumber previous municipal voters by a 2-to-1 margin, which means we have an opportunity for a flood at the ballot box to take control of the city and restore it to the people of the city. I’m running because the opportunity is there for us to restore common sense to our town.”
Greiwe plans to tackle corruption head-on by partnering with local, state and federal agencies to lead a new anti-corruption task force and embrace the principle of complete transparency in governance.
“My life is the story of impossible, and I’m thrilled that we have the opportunity to make the impossible happen in LA now,” Greiwe said.
The 2022 Los Angeles mayoral primary is Tuesday, June 7, while the election is Tuesday, Nov. 8. To learn more about Greiwe and his campaign, visit craigformayor.com.