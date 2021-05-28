An origami crane portrays many aspects of Asian American Pacific Islander identity in an upcoming weekend-long exhibition that closes AAPI Heritage Month.
Dr. Anson Yew, owner of Exhale Unlimited Gallery and a family practice physician, will display his collection from Saturday, May 29, to Monday, May 31, in Chinatown.
He’ll partner with the Center for Asian Americans United for Self-Empowerment (CAUSE), which will share information and take donations at the exhibition.
Fifteen canvases will feature the origami crane with different messages. They are grouped in ways to tell a story, to capture a narrative of what it means to Yew to be Asian American. He’s showing his collection for the first time at his gallery.
Past exhibitions have been pop-up shows coordinated with different nonprofits. They have included art by homeless artists, students and other groups.
“For some reason, I felt called to do my own work even though I don’t consider myself an artist,” Yew said. “There are a lot of galleries on this road. I (did it) as a hobby with the desire to do something to build the community. We don’t sell art for art’s sake. We don’t represent artists. We represent giving.”
In addition to being a physician, Yew designs architectural spaces. The art he created has been for an office or home.
“I really felt called to do artwork centered on my identity as an Asian American,” Yew said. “I didn’t know why, but I felt it was important. Then COVID hit and there were all these issues surrounding COVID and China with leaders calling it the ‘China virus.’ I started building my collection around different issues surrounding Asian American culture.”
Then six Asian American women were murdered in Atlanta, but it wasn’t declared a hate crime. Yew is a member of racial reconciliation groups and they encouraged him to display his exhibit during AAPI Heritage Month. He chose to wait until after Cinco de Mayo and Mother’s Day and then end the month with the exhibition.
Choosing the crane
The crane is one of the three most important animals in Chinese culture, said Yew, who is a Chinese American. The others are the dragon and the phoenix. He said that while the Japanese have popularized the origami crane, it started in China.
It represents peace and unity, two themes Yew was drawn to.
“I feel like, in this world, we’re so polarized and divisive that I love the idea of the crane,” Yew said.
As a young child, he said he was the only Asian American in his Texas elementary school. His mother held folding paper demonstrations in his classrooms to share their heritage. So, he associates cranes with memories of his mother who died of cancer just when he finished medical school.
Creating a narrative
Yew adapts the origami crane to telling several stories throughout his exhibition. It flies through his canvases taking on different shapes and colors.
The first grouping isolates a small crane in the middle of large canvases. Each is painted with a different flag — one half the flag of his father’s country of origin, while the other half his mother’s country of origin. The second picture is one of his favorites in the exhibition. It is an origami crane painted with the American flag.
“It is so sentimental,” Yew said. “It represents everything that I am. The crane symbolizes my Asian heritage and the flag my American heritage.”
For his two daughters, he creates a crane that is what he calls a banana — yellow on the outside and white on the inside — even while questioning why we associate white with American.
Other groupings explore the competing ideals of American individualism with Asian collectivism. He has pieces that explore specific Asian American issues such as the bamboo ceiling; the treacheries of being a model minority; their role in diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives; and reclaiming the color yellow.
Creative process reflects
Asian symbolism
A contemporary artist, Yew carefully chose the medium he used to create his art. Working directly on large canvases, he uses acrylic paint and permanent marker.
He explains that many Chinese and Asian art pieces are based on calligraphy, something he wanted to represent.
“Calligraphy is about the brush stroke and a lot depends on the strength of the brush stroke, where it is placed and how,” Yew said. “You only get one try. You don’t get to go back, it’s done. I wanted to create that essence in a modern sense.”
He used permanent marker because once he put a stroke on the canvas, it was very difficult to wipe out. Therefore, he was extra careful with each marking. He said he made few mistakes, which required a lot of time to correct.
Working with CAUSE
Yew said he partnered with a local organization that promotes Asian American issues for this exhibition, which is why he chose CAUSE.
It is a nonprofit, nonpartisan community-based organization that empowers the AAPI community using outreach, training, education and leadership development.
“They do a lot of training and internships for young Asians,” Yew said. “This gallery is kind of like a community gallery that is local to downtown in Chinatown. We really felt called to partner with a local organization that promotes Asian American issues.”
Founded in 1993, CAUSE is dedicated to AAPI civic and political participation, doing so in a nonpartisan fashion.
Typically, Yew donates proceeds of artwork sales to the partnering organization. In this case, he is not selling his artwork. He wants to keep it as a collection and have it displayed in other galleries or cultural museums.
Instead, CAUSE talk about the nonprofit with patrons. Yew hopes people will donate directly to the organization as well as become more aware of AAPI issues.
Telling many stories
The exhibition includes a video during which people of multiple generations of Asian Americans are interviewed.
Yew said Asian Americans have their own stories, whether it is because of the Chinese Exclusion Act, the Japanese internments or the Vietnamese who came here after being displaced in the war.
“There are so many different stories and types of Asian Americans,” Yew said. “My exhibition doesn’t represent all Asian Americans. It only represents my identity.”
He said it’s been a struggle for AAPI people to express themselves, in part, because they don’t want to overshadow the issues that their African American brothers and sisters are experiencing. However, he said, they also recognize that they need to be vocal about their issues.
“We should not be invisible anymore,” Yew said.